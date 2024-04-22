This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

BBDO Worldwide chief creative officer David Lubars, who’s been in the role for 20 years, will retire at the end of 2024.

Horizon Sports & Experiences hired Kerry Bradley as its SVP of strategy. She was formerly COO at Sports Innovation Lab.

Erich & Kallman has its first CMO: R/GA alum Stephen Larkin.

Duncan Channon, an independent agency, hired MJ Deery as creative director. Deery previously worked at the shop until 2021, when she left to serve as creative director at consultancy Matter Unlimited.

Publicis’s two-board structure is set to be simplified when shareholders vote in May. A proposal would see management board chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun keep his role, while supervisory board chairman Maurice Lévy would assume the role of chairman emeritus.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Barclays UK hired Born Social to run social media. The bank will continue to work with BBH on creative.

The Mall of America inked a deal with Minnesota indie agency Latitude to create a brand campaign.

Nestlé awarded work inits Southeast Asian markets, including Vietnam, Thailand, and Singapore, to GroupM’s OpenMind.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Stagwell’s Crispin Porter + Bogusky rebranded, shortening its moniker to Crispin.

Meet the People, a group of independent agencies, is acquiring advertising group True Independent Holdings.

Dang Consultancy, a creative consultancy, is a new Gen Z-focused project from Karan Dang, who has worked in Disney and Walmart’s in-house advertising arms, and Shruti Dang, who has experience in UX and UI design and product development.