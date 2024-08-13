Nike tops the inaugural Olympics Ad Meter

Get marketing news you'll actually want to read
Marketing Brew informs marketing pros of the latest on brand strategy, social media, and ad tech via our weekday newsletter, virtual events, marketing conferences, and digital guides.
Winning isn’t for everyone, Nike proclaims in its latest ad campaign—but Nike just won a gold medal.
The “Winning Isn’t For Everyone” campaign—voiced by Willem Dafoe and featuring Olympic gold medalists including LeBron James, Sophia Smith, and A’ja Wilson—topped USA Today’s first Olympics Ad Meter, a spinoff of its Super Bowl Ad Meter.
Dick’s Sporting Goods and Volkswagen took the silver and bronze medals, which were decided by a panel of 10 USA Today editorial employees based on factors like creativity, storytelling, messaging, and production value.
Going for gold: “Winning Isn’t For Everyone” topped the podium because it’s “visually compelling” and “highlights Nike’s mission,” according to USA Today. The 90-second spot shows Olympians competing while Dafoe asks “Am I a bad person?” and lists traits that can be seen as negative while also being associated with elite athletes, like being “single-minded,” “deceptive,” and “obsessive.” Despite winning the Olympics Ad Meter, the campaign has gotten mixed reviews, with some in the ad industry questioning its message.
“I thought it was a great ad,” Ad Meter editor Rick Suter said. “You have Willem Dafoe, who could voice-over a grocery list and I would be like, ‘That’s amazing.’ He’s got that charisma that can come through even in a voiceover, and just the way it was shot, the editing and everything, I think is really good.”
Second to
none one: Dick’s Sporting Goods won silver with its “Big Moments Everyday” ad, which features a compilation of young athletes competing set to “Chariots of Fire” by Vangelis. It “truly captures what makes sports so wonderful,” USA Today wrote, hitting a “marketing sweet spot of heartwarming inspiration and a dash of comedy in under a minute.”
Last, but not least: Volkswagen was awarded bronze for its “Water Girl” ad promoting the Atlas SUV. Directed by Oliva Wilde, the spot also leans into the natural charm of kids, following a young girl as she fills various cups with water to bring to a soccer game. It’s well-produced and highlights a product release while simultaneously having “impactful messaging,” according to USA Today.
“If I would have watched that ad cold, without knowing a ton about it, just the visuals of it and the way it was cut and everything, [I could tell] that’s definitely someone who understands filmmaking in some regard,” Suter said. “You see that with Super Bowl commercials when they bring in these filmmakers.”