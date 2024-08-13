Nike tops the inaugural Olympics Ad Meter

Winning isn’t for everyone, Nike proclaims in its latest ad campaign—but Nike just won a gold medal.

The “Winning Isn’t For Everyone” campaign—voiced by Willem Dafoe and featuring Olympic gold medalists including LeBron James, Sophia Smith, and A’ja Wilson—topped USA Today’s first Olympics Ad Meter, a spinoff of its Super Bowl Ad Meter.

Dick’s Sporting Goods and Volkswagen took the silver and bronze medals, which were decided by a panel of 10 USA Today editorial employees based on factors like creativity, storytelling, messaging, and production value.

Going for gold: “Winning Isn’t For Everyone” topped the podium because it’s “visually compelling” and “highlights Nike’s mission,” according to USA Today. The 90-second spot shows Olympians competing while Dafoe asks “Am I a bad person?” and lists traits that can be seen as negative while also being associated with elite athletes, like being “single-minded,” “deceptive,” and “obsessive.” Despite winning the Olympics Ad Meter, the campaign has gotten mixed reviews, with some in the ad industry questioning its message.

“I thought it was a great ad,” Ad Meter editor Rick Suter said. “You have Willem Dafoe, who could voice-over a grocery list and I would be like, ‘That’s amazing.’ He’s got that charisma that can come through even in a voiceover, and just the way it was shot, the editing and everything, I think is really good.”

Second to none one: Dick’s Sporting Goods won silver with its “Big Moments Everyday” ad, which features a compilation of young athletes competing set to “Chariots of Fire” by Vangelis. It “truly captures what makes sports so wonderful,” USA Today wrote, hitting a “marketing sweet spot of heartwarming inspiration and a dash of comedy in under a minute.”

Last, but not least: Volkswagen was awarded bronze for its “Water Girl” ad promoting the Atlas SUV. Directed by Oliva Wilde, the spot also leans into the natural charm of kids, following a young girl as she fills various cups with water to bring to a soccer game. It’s well-produced and highlights a product release while simultaneously having “impactful messaging,” according to USA Today.

“If I would have watched that ad cold, without knowing a ton about it, just the visuals of it and the way it was cut and everything, [I could tell] that’s definitely someone who understands filmmaking in some regard,” Suter said. “You see that with Super Bowl commercials when they bring in these filmmakers.”