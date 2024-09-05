This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

• less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Havas New York selected Grey New York alum Justine Feron as its chief strategy officer.

72andSunny tapped Chris Kay to be its first international president.

Calcium+Company hired Ogilvy Health vet Corina Kellam as chief marketing and innovation officer.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

EBay tapped Dentsu’s iProspect as its global media agency; EssenceMediacom vacates the account.

Sandals Resorts hired Leo Burnett Chicago as its creative AOR.

Amazon awarded its media business to Omnicom Media Group and WPP. IPG’s Initiative, the incumbent on the account, will stay on as the global media partner for Amazon Ads, Amazon Business, and AWS.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

IPG’s McCann Relationship Marketing is laying off 123 workers after General Motors cut ties with the shop.

Speaking of IPG, it formed Mediabrands Health, which will be housed in IPG Mediabrands and will build on the work done by IPG Health and IPG Mediabrands.

Front Row Group, a digital agency whose clients include Serena Williams’s Wyn Beauty, was acquired by Charlesbank Capital Partners, per WSJ.