Instacart to make Super Bowl ad debut in 2025

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, most people might have their minds on copious amounts of pie and the three big NFL matchups of the day. Slowly but surely, though, brands are turning their attention to the biggest football game for 2025.

Instacart will run its first Super Bowl ad in the 2025 game, it announced Thursday, becoming the latest of a few brands joining in on the action for the first time. The news came on the heels of Dove’s Tuesday announcement that it will also advertise in the game, marking a back-to-back big-game effort after the brand sat out for almost two decades.

Cart runneth over: Instacart isn’t entirely new to football—it’s currently running a spot called “Kazoo” timed to the fall football season, according to a press release.

The decision to shell out for a Super Bowl ad—which reportedly cost $6.5 million to $7 million for 30 seconds in 2024—is part of a broader push into sports for Instacart, which has been targeting fans of leagues like the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, and F1, the company said.

Instacart CMO Laura Jones, along with the brand’s internal creative studio, is leading creative efforts for the campaign, according to the company, and TBWA\Chiat\Day is serving as Instacart’s agency partner. Instacart declined to comment on the length of the ad and its placement in the game.

Lather up: Dove, meanwhile, intends to run a 30-second commercial in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl that will build on its Body Confident Sport program, which rolled out last October and aims to discourage girls from dropping out of sports and continue competing.

The announcement from Dove isn’t unexpected: Earlier this year, Herrish Patel, president of Dove parent company Unilever USA, told Marketing Brew that the brand would be back in 2025.

Unilever brand Hellmann’s will also return to the Super Bowl for the fifth year in a row and will be joined by a host of other brands that have announced their Super Bowl intentions, including veterans like Doritos, newer entrants like Nerds and Molson Coors, and first-timers Häagen-Dazs and Coffee mate.