Netflix teams up with Yahoo DSP as it builds out ads tier

The deal, announced at Cannes Lions, is the latest in a long line of programmatic partnerships.

Netflix is once again beefing up its ad-tech partnerships.

At Cannes Lions, the streamer announced an integration with Yahoo DSP. Through the partnership, advertisers will be able to buy Netflix inventory through Yahoo DSP in the 12 countries where Netflix operates an ad-supported tier.

It’s the latest integration in a long line of programmatic partnerships that Netflix has struck for its ad-supported tier, which it said last month had 94 million monthly active users. The streamer has preexisting programmatic partnerships with The Trade Desk, Google’s DV360, and Microsoft.

Since Netflix first rolled out its ads tier in 2022, the platform has been steadily building out its capabilities to make the platform more attractive to advertisers. Last year, the platform rolled out an in-house ad-tech stack in Canada, and the tech became available in the US in April; as of this month, it’s rolled out wherever Netflix operates an ads tier.

At its upfront in May, Netflix touted enhanced ad-targeting capabilities, including the ability to target over 100 different interests across nearly 20 categories, and a way for advertisers to match first-party data against Netflix’s ads audience to help target viewers.

“I know you all heard us use the ‘crawl, walk, run’ analogy a million times,” Netflix’s president of advertising, Amy Reinhard, said onstage at the presentation. “So instead, I’ll borrow a page from Drive to Survive and say that we’re pulling out a pit lane lane and we’re getting up to speed.”

Big picture: Streamers across the board have been increasingly focused on ad-tech interoperability. This week, Amazon Ads and Roku debuted a partnership that allows advertisers to buy Roku inventory through Amazon DSP. (Amazon announced a similar deal with Tubi last month.)