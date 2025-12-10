The social marketing trends that took over our feeds in 2025

2025: the year when TikTok was banned for approximately one (1) day in January before countless delays and sales talks left the ultimate fate of the platform up in the air. It was also the year when brands grew more silent on social issues and louder on just about everything else. Meghan Markle became an affiliate influencer. A child influencer launched a makeup brand, thrusting a New Jersey mall into chaos. Tariffs took over small business ’Tok. And generative AI ads became more normalized, but were still scrutinized plenty.

Because not every brand took Lush’s lead and signed off for good, we watched marketers navigate the internet in 2025 and noticed several themes emerge—some of which seem poised to continue into 2026.

Here’s what took over our feeds these last twelve months.

All the rage

Oxford University Press declared “ragebait” to be 2025’s word of the year. Perhaps that had something to do with some of the marketing campaigns? Whether it was American Eagle’s decision to tout Sydney Sweeney’s superior jeans, e.l.f.’s swing-and-a-miss collab with controversial comedian Matt Rife, or Skims’s release of products like a $48 sculpting face wrap or a $32 faux-hair thong, this year seemed to be a demonstration of how short tempers and shock value can juice online engagement numbers. Whether the controversies were intentional or not, some brands found themselves under the microscope thanks to the increasing presence of AI bot networks on social media that amplified controversy. In short, the internet is getting weirder, more slopified, and increasingly, it seems, more polarized As social marketers sought ways to stand out, it seems one takeaway could be that many found it better to be in, rather than above, the fray.

The brain rot continues

Oxford University Press’s 2024 word of the year was “brain rot,” and frankly, that word was just as applicable in 2025. While some brands sought to get people arguing in the comments section, others sought to mystify and confuse with content that didn’t always make sense to those not steeped in brand lore. Duolingo killed off its mascot using a Cybertruck early in the year before reviving him, continuing its streak of unhinged marketing tactics, while sandwich-cookie brand Nutter Butter kept at its tried-and-true strategy of posting the most nonsensical edits imaginable to the delight of its fanbase. Even legacy brands like Amtrak found social success in the unserious and unexpected. Once again, the internet is getting weirder, and for some brands, bizarre but low-stakes content is an antidote to debates about jean ads.

Going in blind

If there was a brand mascot for 2025, it would probably be a Labubu. The monster keychains took over the world, bringing in more than $4 billion for parent company Pop Mart this year and showing up across platforms as people unwrapped their blind boxes to reveal which version they received. Unboxing videos were a major opportunity for online engagement this year, and not just for toy brands: cookware brand Le Creuset sold its own mystery boxes, while fast-casual restaurant chain Cava created its own take on a Labubu in the form of a pita chip plushie. Whether the viewer was a lover of ASMR content or a curious possible consumer eager to see what the blind-box options could be, UGC and influencer unboxing content attracted the masses, at least for this year.

Let us entertain you

From Bilt’s Roomies to MGA Entertainment’s Alwayz Bratz to Tower 28’s Blush Lives of Sensitive Girls, scripted social series gained major traction this year. For anyone who’s grown accustomed to watching movies in vertical clips on TikTok or tuning into creator-made series like Bistro Huddy on Reels, the trend’s rise might not be exactly out of left field, but it did mark a new frontier for brands, especially for those that have tried unsuccessfully to make original content in the past. It’s not just scripted content, either: some brands found success creating or sponsoring reality TV–style series online or in mimicking organic content series, like those that show what everyday people are wearing. Turns out, audiences don’t seem to mind tuning into a branded series if it’s entertaining enough. (Or maybe they just don’t realize it’s branded?)

New frontiers

To break through to new audiences, social marketers set their sights on less conventional platforms. Brands like Madewell, Billboard, Rare Beauty, and The RealReal launched their own Substack newsletters, while others turned to writers on the platform as affiliate marketing partners. Marketers also took a closer look at Reddit, which has been historically less hospitable to brand participation, as a forum for social listening and, sometimes, conversation. BeReal made a comeback over the summer with brand participation from Levi’s, Nike, and Amazon. Brands also utilized Instagram’s broadcast channel feature to engage with and reward their most-engaged customers. When it comes to social marketing, the fact remains that no platform or channel shall be left unturned.

Everyone wants this

“It’s the economy, stupid,” continues to be relevant. As the distance between the two ends of the K-shaped economy widened this year and economic concerns mounted for about 99% of consumers, some brands began positioning themselves online as lifestyle brands, assuring people that a $10 bottle of wine, a jar of pasta sauce, or a mini bottle of tequila could provide an accessible luxury experience or little treat even during tough times. This year, brands opened coffee shops, betting that an affordable (or, at least, aesthetically pleasing) cup of joe could boost social media exposure and brand value. But the brands that perhaps took it the furthest in providing the luxury experience were the ones that opted to take customers instead of creators on trips around the world. With the economy showing no signs of improving between now and the new year, we’ll see whether brands can keep it up or risk alienating customers eager to cut back on discretionary spending altogether.