Around half of consumers don’t mind AI-made ads: report

Remember that movie Her, where a man falls in love with an AI operating system voiced by Scarlett Johansson? Yeah, that movie was ahead of its time. Nearly half of Gen Z reported creating a meaningful relationship with AI, according to new research from WPP agency VML’s Intelligence unit.

In 2026, following a year that saw the continued adoption of AI, global uncertainty and upheaval, and a “dysoptimistic” outlook, many are craving change and connection, according to the agency’s annual report, released earlier this month. Through surveying almost 16,000 adults in 16 markets across the world from September 24–November 3 2025, through VML research practice SONAR, the report presents insights for brands on what’s making consumers tick.

“Even as people lean in to blended realities, the desire for human connection remains unmistakable,” the report reads. “This human impulse is shaping brand strategies.”

Shifting AI sentiment: AI has been hyped as able to democratize creativity. The report cited a September poll conducted by Adobe and The Harris Poll that found that 81% of creators said AI assisted them in making content they wouldn’t otherwise have been able to produce.

However, consumers were more receptive to AI use in certain mediums than others, the report found. Around half of them (56%) said finding out that an ad was made with mostly AI wouldn’t impact how they felt about the output, which was a more positive response than if they knew music was created primarily through AI (44%).

Getting in on the ground floor: Gen Z and millennials are interested in greater involvement with their favorite brands, with 75% saying they were open to it, the report reads. Some brands are democratizing their creative processes to include consumer input, like the dating app Feeld, which featured real members in its ads and involved others in developing the brand’s typography and photography.

“For brands, inviting participation sends a powerful signal about how much they value their consumers’ tastes and opinions,” the report reads. “While full revenue sharing may be a step too far for major corporations, fostering a genuine sense of shared ownership is a powerful way to build an invested and loyal community.”

A little treat, a long way: Consumers are looking for fulfilling experiences, one of the many effects of experiencing a global pandemic, according to the report. Some travel brands are capitalizing on the shift: UK outfit ReSurface is combining travel and wellness by offering trips such as The Reset, a seven-day surfing excursion along the Moroccan coast that claims to help consumers recharge.

“People are seeking meaningful, sustained change, and experiences offer a powerful route to transformation,” the report reads. “Brands that can guide them will unlock a powerful new form of economic value.”

One micro-trend related to this appetite for experiences is consumer interest in “micro-upgrades,” according to the report. Consumers are tightening their purse strings, but brands can build goodwill with consumers by offering small, affordable upgrades. Ellie Bamford, VML’s chief strategy officer for North America, emphasized the value of micro-upgrades at the report’s launch event in New York on Thursday.

“These little treats make people feel valued,” she said. “These can be very small, high-margin upgrades that give people a real emotional lift in that moment.”

Creators, assemble: It should come as no surprise that creators hold immense influence. With 68% of respondents following creators because they appear to be authentic, creators are building meaningful relationships with consumers that brands can capitalize on.

Content is king: Brands are building storytelling universes, and content is no longer just a media buy, the report read. More than 6 in 10 consumers said the idea of brand fandom appeals to them due to the sense of community it offers, according to VML, and brands are recognizing the shift: Gap appointed its inaugural chief entertainment officer to build out the brand’s storytelling.

One particular type of content resonating with consumers is microdramas, as brands can produce them at low cost while also creating a path to purchase.

“Brands want to be the story, not interrupt it,” the report reads.