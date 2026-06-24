Comscore and Amazon DSP are teaming up as Amazon’s CTV ambitions grow

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A fresh Cannes Lions announcement is upon us: Amazon DSP and Comscore are teaming up.

Proximic by Comscore, the company’s programmatic targeting tool, is making its contextual and ID-free Predictive Audience segments accessible within Amazon DSP across CTV, web, and mobile, the companies exclusively told Marketing Brew. Advertisers can use the tool to find non-endemic and incremental audiences and to leverage AI-informed data to “fill in addressability gaps,” according to a press release. Ad-tech platform MiQ is among the first to implement Comscore’s new offering within Amazon DSP.

The segment additions are designed to help advertisers, who often deal with identity fragmentation, when they invest in channels like CTV, which is on the rise.

“Advertisers are looking for solutions that deliver performance while adapting to a changing addressability landscape,” Pieter de Zwart, Amazon DSP director, said in the press release.

Carry on: Amazon DSP has been outfitting its platform with partner integrations over the last several months as it looks to challenge rival platforms like The Trade Desk, which is also investing in CTV. In September, Amazon DSP announced a partnership with Netflix to make the streaming platform’s inventory accessible on the platform. In November, it expanded a deal with iHeartMedia to bring the media company’s audio inventory onto Amazon DSP. In December, Amazon DSP teamed up with Nielsen to integrate the latter’s audience segments.

Fresh off the press: Comscore and Amazon aren’t the only companies unveiling new offerings on the Croisette. Reddit announced several new ad offerings designed around the growing influence of generative AI on consumer shopping, according to Axios. Among the announcements are Shopping List Ads, a multi-advertiser offering that shows contextually appropriate items to consumers perusing Reddit for information around product purchases.

Omnicom Media also announced a deal with Netflix in which the Omnicom agency Acxiom will pair its audience data with Netflix Ads Suite to better target Omnicom clients’ campaigns.