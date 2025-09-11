Netflix and Amazon ink DSP partnership

As part of the deal, Netflix ad inventory will be available on Amazon’s platform starting in Q4.

Streaming rivals Netflix and Amazon are teaming up.

Netflix advertising inventory will be available on Amazon DSP starting in Q4, the companies announced Wednesday in a press release. The inventory will be available in almost all of the countries in which Netflix has an ad tier, including the US and UK, France, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Italy, Germany, and Australia. It won’t extend to South Korea, where Netflix has an ads tier but where Amazon DSP doesn’t serve ads.

“Our goal is to remove the guesswork for advertisers by making it simple to manage all of their TV planning and buying with Amazon Ads,” Paul Kotas, Amazon Ads SVP, wrote in a statement.

Through the deal, advertisers will be able to use Amazon DSP to purchase ad inventory on Netflix. Amazon, which also operates its own streaming service, Prime Video, already has deals with Peacock parent company NBCUniversal, Paramount+ parent company Paramount, and HBO Max’s Warner Bros. Discovery to carry those streamers’ inventory on its DSP. Amazon has also made inroads in ad-free streaming, partnering with free streamers Roku and Tubi earlier this year to make both streamers’ inventory available on its DSP.

For Netflix, the deal is the latest move to make its ad inventory more ubiquitous and accessible across DSPs. Earlier this year, the streamer integrated with Yahoo DSP, and it also manages partnerships making its inventory available on platforms including The Trade Desk, Google’s DV360, and Microsoft.

“This partnership with Amazon perfectly aligns with our commitment of bringing advertisers even greater flexibility in their buys to achieve their marketing goals,” Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s president of advertising, said in a statement. “By integrating Amazon DSP and enabling even more advanced capabilities together over time, we’re making it easier than ever to connect with Netflix’s global engaged audience.”

In May, Netflix said 94 million monthly active users were on its ad-supported tier.