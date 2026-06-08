Coworking with Romney Evans

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Romney Evans is co-founder and CMO of True Fit, an apparel fit and sizing intelligence platform for retailers.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? I usually say that I connect what we build to the people who need it. Most days, I’m translating between smart people who use a different vocabulary. As CMO at True Fit, my job is to turn the product into a story people instantly understand and trust, then make sure it reaches the right audience. Internally, I spend a lot of time translating between teams. If it’s working, the story gets simpler over time, and customers don’t just hear about us. They get it. And they choose us.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? I’m really proud of our recent repositioning work. We made a piece with a retro ET/Super 8/Stranger Things vibe that starts like a “mystery box,” then flips the script. It was fun because it let us take something that can feel technical and make it feel human and intuitive. The best projects, to me, are the ones where the story gets simpler and truer the more you work on it.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Progressive’s Dr. Rick ads riffing on the idea of turning into your parents. It’s such a simple, durable idea, and it just keeps landing. My parents actually complain every time it comes on, which makes me love it more. And I’m at the age where I can feel myself becoming them in real time, so it hits close to home.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I would have preferred to be a rock star. I played in bands all through high school and college, but I could never fully commit to the required haircuts. My underdog superpower is that I’m an English major who genuinely loves writing. I’m obsessed with rhetoric and style, not to manipulate, but because clarity is how you earn trust.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most optimistic that marketing and product are getting closer again. As buying journeys get more conversational and AI-mediated, marketing can’t just be the “promotion layer.” The best teams treat marketing as part of the product experience: how it’s understood, trusted, and adopted.

I’m least optimistic about flooding the market with content that performs for algorithms but doesn’t build credibility. AI makes volume easy. It doesn’t make taste, trust, or a point of view easy. When everyone can generate, the differentiator becomes real ideas and real proof.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Acquired. It’s a great reminder that the best marketing is long-horizon storytelling: category dynamics, incentives, and the narrative arc that makes a company feel inevitable.