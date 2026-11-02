Coworking with Sherry Riad

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Sherry Riad is the founder of Rep & Repeat, a creative representation agency, where she has worked with brands including ESPN, Coca-Cola, Mucinex, H&R Block, and TikTok.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? I connect brands and agencies with talented people who can make cool things happen, and help turn those ideas into reality.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? I recently worked with Creative Director Dawn Dunning from my roster on a Diet Coke x The Devil Wears Prada 2 project with Ogilvy, creating custom “Canny Packs,” belt bags designed specifically to hold a can of Diet Coke.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Ally Bank’s “Manifesting Money” spot. I laughed out loud the first time I saw it.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I volunteer in rabbit rescue. Yes, it’s a thing!

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most optimistic about the democratization of creative tools. More people have access to resources that used to be expensive or out of reach, lowering the barrier to entry for creativity and innovation.

I’m least optimistic about AI slop and content overload. I’m also concerned about what this shift means for traditional creatives, makers, and industry professionals, and whether they’ll be able to sustain careers as technology continues to reshape creative work.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? The Design Matters podcast.