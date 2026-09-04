Where does CTV belong in advertisers’ strategies? We surveyed marketers to find out

TV streaming officially surpassed traditional TV in reach among 18-to-49-year-olds back in 2023. So it’s no surprise that ad spend on CTV continues to rise. A 2026 IAB report projects an expected rise of 11% this year, reaching $29.3 billion.

However, a survey of Marketing Brew readers found a lack of consensus and conflicting viewpoints on the channel. Marketers agree that CTV is growing, with 38% of respondents expecting it to be a larger share of their marketing mix in the next 12 months. But questions remain around the channel and its effectiveness.

To find those answers, we teamed up with Roku. Their platform reached a major milestone in April 2026 when it surpassed 100 million streaming households. So together, we looked at what our survey results reveal about the channel, its challenges, and its capabilities.

Here’s what we found.



Where do CTV budgets come from? Click to Read More We found very little consensus on how advertisers allocate CTV budgets.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of respondents said CTV spend comes from the performance budget, 17% said CTV is its own dedicated line item, and just 8% said it comes from the TV/video budget.

How CTV dollars are allocated varies significantly from one advertiser to the next, suggesting views on the channel’s role aren’t yet solidified.

But the biggest barrier to entry for CTV isn’t budgeting confusion; it’s that few have made a compelling case to prioritize it.

Roku Ads Manager, aka the ad platform from Roku, makes it easy for marketers to launch a campaign and start seeing results. Advertisers can spend as little as $500 to get their campaigns up and running on the self-serve platform. And companies don’t need to spend additional money on creative. Roku has tools that let you upload preexisting social video creative and repurpose it for CTV.

The ad formats themselves also make a pretty clear case. Roku’s interactive Action Ads allow viewers to convert using their remotes. These ads deliver a +47% increase in purchase intent and a +31% increase in brand awareness compared to standard video ads.