Talk of tech brands dominated the news cycle this year. According to new research, they’ve also been spending big on ads—but that may not last.

Total US technology advertising spend is projected to grow 8% YoY in Q4, according to a report from the advertising intelligence company Guideline, which uses billing data from agencies and holding companies to compile trends in ad spend. That percentage is slightly lower than the 13% YoY increase in spend from Q1 through Q3, which totaled $10.6 billion. The firm said midterm ad spending at the beginning of Q4 could have constrained inventory and impacted some of that potential investment, particularly on traditional channels like TV.

Increased AI investment, coupled with the need for enterprise software and cloud growth, is driving significant ad investment in the sector, per the report. The software category in particular drove tech ad growth, growing 36% from Q1 through Q3 YoY to make up more than a third of total tech ad spend. The other major contributing category to tech advertising growth was telecommunications, which made up 48.4% of the pie, in that time frame. (Within telecoms, home and residential telecoms was the largest subcategory, growing 45% YoY in that time period.)

However, a broader slowdown in the AI sector could hurt future ad spend, Sean Wright, chief insights and analytics officer at Guideline, told Marketing Brew.

“My guess is that you will start to see consumers pare back spending, which will in turn start to slow ad spend,” he said.

Take stock

Within digital, programmatic and digital video ad spend saw strong growth (25% and 24% YoY in Q1 through Q3, respectively.) Social spend was stagnant in the sector, and while Reddit and TikTok saw growth in ad investment, Instagram and LinkedIn saw cuts, Guideline found. Search engine marketing also decreased 3% YoY in ad spend investment, which Guideline attributed to the influence of AI engines affecting the efficacy of traditional search.

The coast is not clear: While tech ad spend may be healthy, investor concerns around AI could end up presenting an obstacle for future ad investment, Wright said. If the Nvidia scandal was any indication, spooked investors can drive down stock prices, which he said can eventually hurt ad budgets down the line.

“When there’s broad sell-off within the stock market, what ends up happening is these companies go, ‘Hey, our stock price isn’t doing so great, let’s figure out ways to cut costs, so on the next earnings call we have, we’ll still look great because we’ve shaved a few dollars off and we’re still being disciplined and bringing profit,’” he said. “That has a very direct impact on ad spend.”

Another factor that could curtail tech ad spend growth is slowing AI adoption, according to Wright. That is all possible amid continued macroeconomic uncertainty, lower demand for consumer hardware, and rising costs, per the report.

“If companies are trying to get more users to buy their platform to adopt their tech and less people are doing it, then maybe you cut ads and you move somewhere else,” he said.