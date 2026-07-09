TvScientific by Pinterest rolls out Certified Measurement Partner Program as part of measurement push

Most people might browse Pinterest on their phones or their iPads, but the company is increasingly leaning into TV as its next big opportunity.

Pinterest’s performance TV ad platform, tvScientific by Pinterest, is rolling out a new initiative called the Certified Measurement Partner Program, the company exclusively told Marketing Brew. Advertisers will be able to leverage launch partners like Incrmntal, Measured, Singular, and WorkMagic, which had preexisting relationships with tvScientific, to measure and attribute their CTV campaigns. Pinterest expects to add more certified partners in the future.

The program “delivers measurement interoperability that gives advertisers the flexibility to work with any measurement partner they choose, which is foundational to the ‘trust but verify’ philosophy that gives marketers absolute confidence in their results,” Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific by Pinterest, said in a press release.

The announcement comes as Pinterest leverages tvScientific, which it acquired late last year and, per the company, makes TV ads “more accessible, accountable, and measurable for businesses of all sizes.” It also comes as the platform leans into other ad investments to continue attracting advertising dollars. Pinterest CEO Bill Ready said on the company’s Q4 earning call in February that he was “not satisfied” with revenue gains that quarter, noting that tariffs were causing advertisers to pull back on ad spend.

The Certified Measurement Partner Program also coincides with a considerable growth in advertiser investment into CTV.

Made for TV: Pinterest, which is marketing itself to consumers as an antidote to social media’s endless scroll, has been steadily building out its advertising measurement chops as it seeks to woo advertisers. In addition to the tvScientific acquisition, the financial terms of which were not disclosed, the company in March brought on former Google software engineer Sumanth Jagannath to serve as VP of measurement.

In a LinkedIn post announcing his new role, Jagannath wrote that his “focus will be strengthening rigor and clarity so advertisers can confidently understand the value Pinterest drives and so we can scale the products and signals that improve outcomes, especially for mid-market and SMB advertisers.”

Last month, Pinterest teamed up with cross-platform measurement outfit AudienceProject to provide advertisers in Germany and the UK with access to Pinterest campaign data measuring performance on channels like CTV and the open web on AudienceProject’s platform. And at Cannes Lions, the company touted new tools, including its Pinterest Model Context Protocol (MCP), an infrastructure that connects Pinterest to agentic AI tools through which advertisers can access analytics and data. Inaugural partners using the MCP include Havas and Pacvue.