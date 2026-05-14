For its World Cup campaign, Lowe’s is betting big on Messi—literally

Leo Messi is a giant—in the world of soccer, that is. But in Lowe’s World Cup campaign, it’s literal.

The home improvement retailer, which first announced a partnership with Messi in 2024, is bringing 10-foot-tall inflatables of the Inter Miami FC and Argentina national team star to four US host cities as part of its World Cup marketing efforts.

“This is not going to be just a TV commercial,” Gerardo Soto, VP of media and sports marketing, told Marketing Brew. “This is not just going to be a couple of mentions here and there. Soccer is a passion. Soccer is a common language that crosses cultures and nationalities, and it’s all going to converge here on the largest stage. We want to be a part of that.”

The “Epically More Messi” campaign, which rolls out starting tomorrow, is part of a recent push from Lowe’s to drive consumers—especially those from younger generations—to its loyalty program via sponsorships. It also reflects an approach to World Cup campaigns that brands across categories are taking: star-studded, 360-degree efforts anchored in localized twists.

Making a Messi

The campaign centers around the inflatable Messis, which are set to appear in Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park, and New York’s Seaport District starting May 15. The activations will include QR codes directing people to sign up for the MyLowe’s Rewards program; those who do will be able to purchase limited-edition inflatables starting on May 18.

Rewards members will get access to further products throughout the tournament, Soto said. Lowe’s is partnering with soccer influencers and broadcasters including Fabrizio Romano, Katie Feeney, and father-son duo Andrés Cantor and Nico Cantor to help amplify the campaign, as well as to “bring legitimacy” to the activation, Soto told us.

The effort, which also includes a media buy, will culminate at the end of the World Cup with an event Soto and his team are calling “the Messi Halftime.” He declined to share details but hinted that “people go crazy for anything related to Messi, and anything that he may have touched or or have been around.”

Getting sticky

Lowe’s has tied Messi to its loyalty program from the start of their partnership, and with good reason, Soto said. Fans are loyal to their teams, and usually even more to specific players; none, perhaps, more than Messi, who is widely considered to be one of the best players in history.

“If there’s any loyalty in soccer, it’s to Messi,” Soto said.

For Lowe’s, the World Cup campaign is meant to encourage loyalty, too, and is designed to drive new-member sign-ups while also engaging existing Lowe’s members, Soto said. It’s a strategy that has worked before with previous merch drops: about 30% of nonmembers have joined the loyalty program as a result of prior exclusive opportunities, he told us.

“What we see from that is the stickiness that it creates with our customers,” Soto said. “We see them come more often to our stores, shop more often online, and they’re truly an omnichannel shopper. Ultimately, that creates a lot more value from a revenue standpoint.”

Lowe’s reported $20.6 billion in total sales in Q4 of 2025, an increase from $18.6 billion in Q4 of 2024, and the retailer projected an annual increase of between 7% and 9% in total sales for 2026.

Starting young

With additional sponsorships spanning sports including basketball and football, the World Cup isn’t the only way Soto and the rest of the Lowe’s team is looking to connect with fans. Messi, however, is unique, Soto said.

“We knew he was going to change the whole soccer scenario here in the US,” he said. “He cut across team fandom. You have to recognize his greatness no matter who your team is…Just look at how stadiums are getting filled.”

Lowe’s work with Messi is also differentiated from the rest of its sports portfolio because of its emphasis on kids and families. While the NFL and soccer audiences overlap a bit, soccer skews younger and more multicultural, Soto said—and if you look around a young soccer fan’s birthday party, you’re likely to see at least one Messi jersey.

While those kids might not be embarking on home improvement projects themselves, the Lowe’s team isn’t overlooking their current—and future—financial power.

“We know how kids are influencing their parents into what they buy,” Soto said. “If we can get to kids and offer them value at Lowe’s, they’re going to push their parents to visit us. There’s a whole cycle there that we believe is going to be of value for us, but we’ve got to bring value to them as well.”