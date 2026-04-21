The advertising, media, and PR award winners from the 30th annual Webby Awards
Notable winners include Duolingo’s death of Duo campaign, the “Severance” Grand Central activation, and Dr Pepper’s creator-led jingle.
• 5 min read
Movie awards season may be over, but marketing awards season has just begun—and this year’s Webby Award winners are hot off the presses.
Now in its 30th year, the Webbys seek to honor the best of the internet across more than 100 categories in nine main media types, which include websites and mobile sites; video and film; advertising, media, and PR; apps and software; social; podcasts; games; creators; and a new category this year: AI. Winners are decided via two versions of the awards: People’s Choice, via online votes, and the Webby via jury selection, chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, which boasts members like Joanne Jang, GM of OpenAI Labs; Kim Larson, global managing director and head of creators at YouTube; and actor and filmmaker Walton Goggins.
This year, Marketing Brew is exclusively announcing the winners for advertising, media, and PR—plus, we got some insight from Jesse Feister, executive director of Webby Media Group, about what these winners might signal about the industry.
Drumroll, please: We’ve highlighted the winners selected by the jury in the advertising, media, and PR categories here. A complete list of winners, including People’s Voice, is available on the Webby Awards website.
Advertising campaigns
- Best B2B campaign: Centivo “How Dare We” (territorial)
- Best community engagement: Filet O Fish Facebook Society (Leo UK)
- Best direct response campaign: Mattel Brick Shop (Thinkerbell)
- Best growth strategy: Abbott Elementary’s Season 5 social campaign (Disney Branded Television)
- Best partnership or collaboration: Kyle F*cking Connor (Courage)
- Best social impact campaign: “Uncensor Your Health” (Saatchi & Saatchi)
- Best video campaign: “A Time And A Place” (Mother)
- Brand strategy: YouTube Rickrolls the internet for its 20th birthday celebration (We Are Social North America)
- Corporate social responsibility campaign: LinkedIn’s “The Mom B.A.” (R/GA)
- Digital campaign: Smirnoff x Troye Sivan: “Go Off!” (Dazed Studio)
- Integrated campaign: The White Lotus’s Season 3 integrated campaign (HBO Max)
- Launch or drop: NikeSkims spring ’26 campaign featuring BLACKPINK’s LISA (Karla Otto)
- Real-time response campaign: The Dr Pepper jingle (Deutsch)
- Social media campaign: Severance Season 2’s tune-in campaign (Apple TV)
Branded content
- Auto and auto services: Ford x Google Maps (Wieden+Kennedy)
- B2B: “Bye Bye, Dongle” (Logitech)
- Belonging and inclusion: “Defy the Storm” (Vladimir Jones)
- Fashion, beauty, and lifestyle: “Can’t Ban Greatness” (Wieden+Kennedy)
- Food and beverage: “Bacon is Rain” (No Fixed Address)
- Health, wellness, and pharmaceutical: “Give Us The Finger” (nice&frank)
- Media and entertainment: A Minecraft Movie Meal (Wieden+Kennedy)
- Politics and advocacy: Zohran for NYC (Melted Solids)
- Products and services: “A Tale As Old As Websites” (Squarespace)
- Public service and activism: HndsUp (David & Goliath)
- Sustainability and environment: 1837 Tiffany Blue Conservation (L&C)
- Tourism and leisure: Non Disclosure Austria (Austria Tourism/Österreich Werbung)
Craft
- Best art direction: “Fractional Window Shopping” (Ogilvy Canada)
- Best copywriting: “I Think of You (Dying)” (Alto)
- Best multimedia storytelling: F1 haptic trailer (Apple)
- Best original music or music supervision: “One of A’Kind” (Wieden+Kennedy)
- Best use of AI and machine learning: Call a Pet (fischerAppelt AG)
- Best use of animation or motion graphics: BMW | Heart of Joy | Meet Okto the Octopus (Untold Studios)
- Best use of data and analytics: “Ban This Profile” (Daniel J. Edelman Ltd.)
- Best use of video or moving image: “No Project Without Drama” (CANADA)
- Best video editing: “It’s Your World to Understand” (Isle of Any)
Individual
- Branded content: “Alzheimer’s disease science is moving fast—but the system needs to catch up” (Axios)
- Experience marketing: Severance Season 2’s The Cube (Apple TV)
- Game or application: The Final Exam (BBDO Chicago)
- Installation or experience: “The Official Thingertips of Cheetos” (Goodby Silverstein & Partners)
- Online guerrilla and innovation: The Final Exam (BBDO Chicago)
- Social video: “Messi Intercepts the Super Bowl” (Apple)
- Student: “Vaseline VAR” (School of Visual Arts)
- Video ad longform: “The Unanswered Children” (Accenture Song Brand Denmark A/S)
- Video ad shortform: “Innovation Changes Everything” (MullenLowe U.S.)
- Video ad midform: BritBox’s “See it Differently” (Uncommon)
- Viral Marketing: Gap: “Better in Denim” (Invisible Dynamics)
Media campaigns
- Best B2B campaign: “From Farmers Market to Global Markets” (Razorfish)
- Best media strategy: “There We Are” (Publicis Middle East)
- Best shopping or social commerce campaign: “Spell Codes” (Courage)
- Best use of digital media: “There We Are” (Publicis Middle East)
- Best use of earned media: The death of Duo (Duolingo)
- Best use of social media: “Donate Your Bio” (Terri & Sandy)
PR campaigns
- Best cause-related campaign: 1837 Tiffany Blue Conservation (L&C)
- Best community engagement: Anheuser-Busch | Stella Artois | Hot Ones Live (Anheuser-Busch)
- Best creator or influencer endorsements: The Dr Pepper jingle (Deutsch)
- Best event activation: “13 Masterpieces” gallery stunt (DVRG)
- Best launch or drop: Denny’s Sticky Kicks (FINN Partners)
- Best viral PR campaign: The Dr Pepper jingle (Deutsch)
- Real-time response: Pope Yes (GUT Agency)
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Update 04/21/2026: This piece has been updated to include a link to an interview with Jesse Feister, executive director of Webby Media Group.
About the author
Jennimai Nguyen
Jennimai is a Marketing Brew reporter covering entertainment and culture marketing. She also co-hosts the Webby Award–winning podcast “Marketing Brew Weekly.”