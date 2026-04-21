The advertising, media, and PR award winners from the 30th annual Webby Awards

Movie awards season may be over, but marketing awards season has just begun—and this year’s Webby Award winners are hot off the presses.

Now in its 30th year, the Webbys seek to honor the best of the internet across more than 100 categories in nine main media types, which include websites and mobile sites; video and film; advertising, media, and PR; apps and software; social; podcasts; games; creators; and a new category this year: AI. Winners are decided via two versions of the awards: People’s Choice, via online votes, and the Webby via jury selection, chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, which boasts members like Joanne Jang, GM of OpenAI Labs; Kim Larson, global managing director and head of creators at YouTube; and actor and filmmaker Walton Goggins.

This year, Marketing Brew is exclusively announcing the winners for advertising, media, and PR—plus, we got some insight from Jesse Feister, executive director of Webby Media Group, about what these winners might signal about the industry.

Drumroll, please: We’ve highlighted the winners selected by the jury in the advertising, media, and PR categories here. A complete list of winners, including People’s Voice, is available on the Webby Awards website.

Advertising campaigns

Branded content

Craft

Individual

Media campaigns

PR campaigns

Best cause-related campaign: 1837 Tiffany Blue Conservation (L&C)

Best community engagement: Anheuser-Busch | Stella Artois | Hot Ones Live (Anheuser-Busch)

Best creator or influencer endorsements: The Dr Pepper jingle (Deutsch)

Best event activation: “13 Masterpieces” gallery stunt (DVRG)

Best launch or drop: Denny’s Sticky Kicks (FINN Partners)

Best viral PR campaign: The Dr Pepper jingle (Deutsch)

(Deutsch) Real-time response: Pope Yes (GUT Agency)

Update 04/21/2026: This piece has been updated to include a link to an interview with Jesse Feister, executive director of Webby Media Group.