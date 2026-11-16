How do you advertise AI to an increasingly skeptical public?

Some ads are designed to stir positive feelings toward a brand. Others tie the message directly to sales. With recent consumer AI campaigns, though, strategists have found themselves aiming only for “a couple notches above apathy.”

“I know [that] doesn’t sound like the most aspirational thing of all time,” Nika Rastakhiz, head of strategy at agency Mother LA, told us.

The problem is that the public has become broadly skeptical about AI. Opinion polls and recent election results showed Americans have real concerns about data centers, job threats, and other potential harms. News cycles about AI-triggered mass human extinction haven’t helped.

That means that ad agencies and tech advertisers have to walk a tricky line of acknowledging those concerns while also promoting an AI product and not coming off as overly pandering, Rastakhiz said.

“From a strategy perspective, and particularly from a communication perspective, [it’s] a new frontier of how to communicate,” she said. “There’s quite a lot of nuance.”

Mother is responsible for Anthropic’s brash Super Bowl ad campaign that took aim at chief rival OpenAI’s move to insert ads into its chatbot earlier this year. A campaign expected in the next couple of weeks will try to reposition an AI brand (Rastakhiz wouldn’t disclose which one) that has received “quite a lot of negative sentiment in the press,” she said.

A key to AI advertising is focusing on potentially surprising but “undeniable use cases,” like an AI tool that provides information to help rescue stray dogs, Rastakhiz said.

“The approach that we’ve taken is, when it comes to talking to people who haven’t completely slammed the door shut on AI…how do we actually just keep the door ajar and have them feel this feeling of, ‘OK, that’s not bad. I’ll give you that,’” she said. “It’s like neutrality into slight hints of positivity.”

If you build it, they will won’t necessarily come

There’s a seeming impulse among tech advertisers to pitch AI as relieving users of tedious life tasks or associating AI products with moments of humanity. But these tacks can backfire depending on the use case in question, according to Patricia McDonald, global chief strategy officer at Dentsu. People don’t necessarily want an AI to, say, take holiday shopping off their plate, she said.

“Just because you build it doesn’t mean people want it or are ready for it or are going to jump on it,” McDonald said. “There’s a whole element of ‘one person’s friction is another person’s fun,’ or another person’s moment of human connection.”

Tech advertisers need to be “mindful [that] the role you play in people’s lives is probably not as all-encompassing as you think it is,” she said.

Howard Laubscher, chief strategy officer at agency VML Kansas City, said people tend to be more open to uses of AI that involve logic and reasoning rather than empathy and creativity. And creative messaging should focus more on the outcomes of the use case—without mentioning AI or other buzzwords at all.

“The general term ‘AI’—just its connotation—is completely negative,” Laubscher said. “It’s kind of like saying the word ‘digital.’ I think everything’s a little bit ‘agentic’ these days...Much like we went through the era of the ‘digital’ age, and then the ‘social’ age, eventually those words drop, and it becomes about what’s actually being done for you.”

What agencies are hearing

Mother uses an internal data and analytics dashboard called (what else?) Motherboard to track sentiment online around certain brands and topics like AI. There are “very small pockets” where feelings toward AI are “wildly positive,” but it usually tends to range from neutral to negative.

“It’s really interesting because in some cases it’s like, ‘Well, AI is not so bad; it’s helpful; it helps me actually be more human in some cases,’ and then depending on the news cycle, and depending on sometimes the company that is behind the AI, it can get pretty aggressively negative quite quickly,” Rastakhiz said.

Much of the negativity centers on AI being inserted into places consumers think it doesn’t belong, or AI making dumb mistakes, she said.

“Broadly, if I had to attach percentages to it, I would say at least 90% of the conversation has a little bit of this ‘ick’ quality when it comes to the topic, and then the 10% is a bit more practical,” Rastakhiz said.

McDonald said Dentsu has traced certain characteristic feelings to different demographics, and that impacts how the agency approaches campaigns. Its market research found that older people tend to treat AI as more of a search engine replacement, while younger consumers are more likely to turn to it for “emotional support.” Women tend to be less trusting than men in delegating tasks to AI across all use cases, she said. And feelings can vary by region, as well.

“You get some really interesting local nuances. In some cases, that’s about security. In some markets, it’s more about [wanting] messaging to feel very warm and very personalized. In some cases, there are reputational concerns,” McDonald said. “Whatever’s happening within a culture plays out in how it’s feeling about AI.”

When to engage

So if you’re advertising an AI product, should you address the way people might be feeling about the technology in general?

McDonald said Super Bowl advertisers this year often tried to make light of some of the worries around AI and use humor to defuse the situation. “If you sort of name the elephant in the room and have some fun and some playfulness with it, that’s interesting,” she said.

There’s a delicate balance to achieve in terms of how positively you talk about AI, Rastakhiz said. It’s also become a little “trope-y” to lean into the “humanity” of AI.

“If you are very pro-AI, you start to alienate quite a lot of people, and then on the opposite end, if you’re incredibly apologetic and you’re like, ‘Oh, I guess we have AI here within the ecosystem,’ then that doesn’t come across as a confident brand whatsoever,” she said.

Laubscher said he expects more AI-heavy brands will take consumer-friendly stances or loudly “self-regulate” to get ahead of eventual policy, comparing it to when JetBlue rolled out a “customer bill of rights” in 2007.

“You’ll have leaders that are trying to be the good guys in the space and be the first to move,” he said.