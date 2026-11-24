It’s Black November once again.

The now month-long (and sometimes longer) version of Black Friday and Cyber Monday that’s slowly become the new norm for many brands has removed much of the urgency that comes with a set number of hours to shop deals.

“Black Friday has stopped feeling like an event,” Marilyn Davis, EVP and managing partner at performance marketing agency Rain, told Marketing Brew. “When discounts start in October, a 30% off banner ad doesn’t quite create the urgency it did anymore.”

It’s not just a matter of less pressure. As the time period for Black Friday and Cyber Monday has expanded, it can often be unclear to consumers when the best time to buy something is; more than half of those surveyed by The Harris Poll said that the longer sales window makes it “harder to know when to buy.”

The longer window can lead to “promotion fatigue,” Amalba Kola, a strategist for The Harris Poll, told us. “When every week is starting to feel like a sale, Black Friday loses some of that specialness that it used to have.”

The changing sales window may have also soured some consumers’ perceptions of the potential deals they’re getting. Some 79% of those surveyed by the Harris Poll said that “sales and discounts are not as good as they used to be,” while 78% said “brands feel less generous.” Nearly three-quarters agreed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are “more hype than genuine savings.”

“It’s not only just questioning the discount, but they’re questioning whether brands are being real with them,” Kola said. “Are they being straight about the value, or is this just another gimmick to get them to buy?”

Some brand execs are aware of the perception problem, but say that opting out of holiday deals isn’t a realistic option.

The perception problem persists, even when it’s not the reality. Kevin Simonson, president of performance marketing at Interluxe Group, said that “year over year, the brands we work with are offering the same deal or a very similar deal that would not be considered drastically different or worse.” That said, Simonson said he understands why consumer perception around the holiday has changed.

“It’s really Black Month, it’s not Black Friday. It’s extremely confusing. It’s diluted the power of a small window,” he said. “We’ve supplied more days of discount, which means that demand for them is spread thinner, not necessarily narrow and deep.”

For some brands, figuring out a way to add momentum back to the longer cycle has been key to managing the changes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For Jonathan Cohen, CMO of the wellness brands Aquasonic and Pure Daily Care, spreading deals out throughout the month to drive sales on Amazon and TikTok is one way of doing just that.

“We have different products on deals at different times,” Cohen said. “You’re not programming it as a monthlong sale. You’re really putting products on deals, products that qualify on deals, and staggering them to make sure that you can continue the momentum.”

Rather than playing into the monthlong deal window and pushing deals for longer, some marketers are rethinking how they approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday altogether.

This year, instead of spending ad dollars to promote a sales effort, Bark is redirecting those dollars into an ad campaign to get shelter dogs adopted this holiday season. Bark is renaming the dogs with popular products people may be searching for, i.e. “air fryer” or “microwave,” and is putting paid ad dollars behind those terms in the hopes that those dogs are surfaced and ultimately find homes.

“It’s not a common time for a brand campaign,” Stangle said of the effort. “But we thought it was a perfect time for a brand statement, which is that we would rather find homes for all of these dogs.”

While some brands are taking a different approach to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, consumers will likely still be on the lookout for the best deals.

“This is an opportunity where you will save money on things that you need to save money on because your wallet’s gotten smaller,” Simonson said. “I think that deals are certainly more viewed as a necessity than a nice-to-have for most people, given the economic climate.”