There are certain visual cues and content beats that audiences have grown to expect from beauty brand influencer ads, especially on social: GRWMs, product reviews, or off-the-cuff, talking-to-the-camera videos.

BondiBoost threw all that out the window when it entrusted creative control to creator Kennedy Eurich.

The Australian hair-care brand partnered with Eurich for the launch of its Infrared 2-in-1 Blowout Brush, marking the first time the company tapped a creator to front a product launch. Instead of going the usual influencer partnership route with a detailed brief and some brand oversight, Julia Ramanadhan, president of BondiBoost, told us the team simply came to Eurich with a high-level concept—and then let her take it from there.

“The campaign brief was literally like, we’ve got this idea [for a tagline]...This is the product, features, and benefits. Make something entertaining that people would watch,” Ramanadhan said. “That was it.”

The resulting ad is an unexpectedly glossy, high-production mini-commercial that was co-posted across BondiBoost and Eurich’s Instagram accounts late last month. The tagline, “A better way to blow,” is a cheeky double-entendre. And the comments section ate it up, with several users proclaiming their admiration for the style they credited to Eurich-fronted and developed social ads.

For BondiBoost, the partnership was an exercise in letting loose that Ramanadhan said might feel counterintuitive to the marketing rules of yesteryear but is where she thinks the future of influencer partnerships is headed.

“The relationships that marketing and PR teams have with these creators, that is really the glue that’s able to make these things truly happen,” she said. “It’s actually much more difficult to execute than ‘Hey, here’s a clear brief, here’s the money.’”

Quality goods

Ramanadhan said the key to the spot was letting go of traditional expectations around what must be included in a good ad. “For me, as a marketer and the team, [we’re] so used to being really, really specific on the points that you should include and that you should nail,” she said. “Even the length of the content, even the format, the sizing of the content. All of these things are really important to ensure paid media works. We let go of all of that.”

That level of creative freedom has yielded positive results so far. Eurich posted an additional TikTok video detailing her personal excitement around the ad, thanking BondiBoost for allowing her to “push the envelope.” That post, plus 10 other pieces of “halo” content, have generated 3 million views and a 7.6% engagement rate, according to BondiBoost, while the hero campaign video brought in 1.3 million views, and launch content drove an estimated $360,000 in earned media value.

Overall, the public’s response to creator-led direction could be indicative of the changing relationship between audiences, brands, and influencers, Ramanadhan said. While BondiBoost’s own best-performing social posts are often a peek behind the brand curtain rather than polished hero campaign videos, she thinks creators are seeing the opposite—and this time, BondiBoost saw that benefit.

“I feel like customers are wanting to see something different from creators, this more high-production creative, and then from brands, they’re like, ‘Show me the behind-the-scenes,” Ramanadhan said. “I think we really tapped into that desire from our customer as well. That’s what made it fun.”