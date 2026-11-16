Why Columbia Sportswear is giving away a doomsday bunker

Do you have somewhere to go in the event of the apocalypse? No? Well, maybe Columbia Sportswear can help you make like a billionaire tech exec (no, not that one), some of whom have prepped bunkers for the end times.

Columbia Sportswear is running a contest for survivalists, asking them to show off their skills on video and submit them for a chance to win a decked-out bunker. The campaign rollout video, “Don’t Panic Room,” from agency adam&eve\TBWA, features Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle in a bunker showing off “survival essentials,” which range from basic tools and shelf-stable food to less expected necessities like a robotic dog and canned coats.

“We have been protecting people from Mother Nature for almost 90 years,” Matt Sutton, head of marketing at Columbia Sportswear, told Marketing Brew. “With a little bit of a tongue-in-cheek and satirical take on extreme preparedness, we wanted people to see this and understand that no matter how crazy the situation is that they encounter in the outdoors, we’ve got something for them.”

The company is accepting entries to the contest through Instagram and its website through November 24. The bunker, which is a modified shipping container, will be delivered to the winner’s home, along with a $35,000 installation stipend as part of the prize.

Along with the initial campaign video, Columbia Sportswear took out print ads in the New York Times and Washington Post with ad copy that reads, “Sam, Jeff, and Peter may have their bunkers. Maybe it’s time someone useful got one.” The company also put up billboards and wild postings around the Bay Area this month that similarly poke fun at tech billionaires’ apocalypse preparedness.

While the ads are conspicuously located near where tech giants are set up, the goal isn’t to reach the billionaires themselves. Instead, “we’re reaching the general tech audience with these in Silicon Valley,” Sutton said. “Both of these are designed to get the most eyeballs on our message.”

And positioning the campaign as a David versus Goliath is also, he added, in line with Columbia Sportswear’s ethos.

“We believe that we’re the democratized outdoor brand,” Sutton told us. “Our mission is to make the outdoors accessible for everyone, and that has not changed.”