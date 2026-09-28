Coworking with Daale Carter

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Daale Carter is chief client experience officer of BBDO Worldwide. She was previously president of BBDO Chicago.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? I help brands understand what they need to do to help their business grow. This can be through helping them better understand the people they need to reach, it can be giving them perspectives outside of their industry and what they know to help them think more broadly. I also help our teams do a better job of being strategic partners to our clients.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? Late last year, I took on a new role at BBDO as their first chief client experience officer focused on setting up a client experience function across the network. Often agency networks focus their effort on creativity, new tools, and driving results, but not on what it really feels like to work with us. What we make is just as important as how we show up, and I’ve been focused on making sure the client POV doesn’t get lost in the process and we’re truly designing the experience we want them to have. Loyalty breaks down when clients don’t feel connected, so I’m building an experience—one that is designed, intentional, and consistently delivered—that is uniquely BBDO and ensures our client relationships are built and maintained correctly.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? EA Sports, across the board. They were thinking about influencer marketing and creators two decades before anyone else was—at that point it was called grassroots marketing—and as a result they’ve been able to claim and retain their place in culture despite how much has changed in the gaming industry.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I was going to be a professional dancer before I became a lawyer.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? Most: The rise of people-based, community-based marketing as a response to AI. Least: Scaremongering associated with tech and innovation and AI. People should get to understand it before they run from it.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Word on the Curb. Everyone has consumer insights, but his unique take is thought-provoking.