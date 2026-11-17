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Megan Driscoll is CEO and founder of EvolveMKD, a public relations and digital marketing agency that specializes in health, beauty, and lifestyle brands.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? I’m an educator and a storyteller. I help make complex science understandable and relevant, whether that means helping a doctor learn about a new treatment or helping someone feel more confident about a choice for their health. The best part of my job is turning information into something people can actually use to make decisions that are right for them.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Lilly’s “A Medicine Company” campaign is one of my favorites. The line is so simple, but it says something big: medicine is about giving people more life to live. What I really admire is how Lilly brings that idea into the world. You see it in a TV spot, at the Olympics, through an athlete partnership or in an experience people can walk into. Each execution feels right for where it shows up, but you still know what the company stands for. That’s the kind of work I love: a clear idea with enough heart and range to reach people in their everyday lives.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? You can probably tell I’m a die-hard New York Knicks fan. What you can’t guess? I’m a newly anointed Eagles fan, which is a little at odds with my New York roots, but here we are.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most optimistic about user-generated content. I’ve spent my career helping brands tell stories, and I love that people can now tell their own in their own words. Especially in health and beauty, hearing someone’s actual experience can be more powerful than the most polished ad.

I’m least optimistic about AI-powered search. I use it, and I see the potential, but I worry about how confidently it can serve up an answer when the question really calls for nuance. When people are looking for information about their health, getting to the source matters.

One marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend: I love Acquired. It talks about how companies have grown and scaled, and as a business owner, it’s incredibly relevant to me.