DOOH ads lead a ‘critical internal structural shift’ in US OOH market: PwC

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) ads now account for most of the expansion in the US out-of home (OOH) market.

The DOOH market is projected to increase at a 14.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025 to 2030, according to a recent report from PwC.

“The US segment is experiencing a critical internal structural shift: DOOH is driving nearly all expansion,” the report read. “The out-of-home (OOH) industry will reposition itself as a data-driven, highly measurable advertising channel in the face of macroeconomic complexity.”

It’s not just the OOH market that’s being remolded. The report highlights emerging trends in a number of verticals, including the streaming market, which PwC suggests will rely primarily on ads to fuel future growth. The report also examines B2B marketing, which it says is transforming under the pressures of domestic inflation and generative AI in search.

We pulled some other highlights from the report, which draws from public data, government reports, and interviews with market stakeholders, below.

DOOH takes the cake: The US out-of-home market, which “remains the largest revenue generator globally,” continues to face some pressure due to the adoption of hybrid work models, per the report. But it notes that has been offset by a recovery in US public transit usage. The domestic OOH market, which grew at a 7.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2025, is expected to slow to a 3.8% CAGR from 2025 to 2030 as the market matures, but DOOH growth is occurring as the industry invests in digital and programmatic tools.

Programmatic DOOH in particular will allow domestic advertisers to orchestrate more contextually relevant campaigns, the report read, and PwC expects “cross-channel budget allocation will become more common.” Measurement challenges persist, however, given that “different providers use different impression methodologies, creating inconsistent metrics.”

The streaming market matures: Streaming has achieved considerable growth in just a few years, per the report. The domestic video streaming segment brought in $113.3 billion in annual revenue and grew at a 15.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2025, making it the largest market globally last year.

According to the report, the market will be defined in the future by ad-supported business growth and industry consolidation (like the recent Fox-Roku deal), among other factors. Ad-supported streaming revenue continues to be one of streaming’s biggest revenue sources, bringing in $23.9 billion in revenue in 2025. Free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services in particular have surged in growth, increasing at a 20.1% CAGR since 2021. Now that the streaming market is mature, industry players will likely seek to scale their ad tiers further by increasing ad loads and tweaking CPMs, according to the report.

“Streaming platforms are increasingly experimenting, using advanced analytics and generative AI to personalize advertising,” the report read.

Inflation and generative AI rock B2B advertising: Inflation continues to pressure corporate marketing budgets, the report read, and as a result, some companies are prioritizing digital efficiency and return on investment that can be measured, signifying a “move away from the era of cheap capital.”

That’s not the only challenge the B2B segment is facing. The impact of generative AI on search, which has led publishers to try to make online content more easily discoverable through generative engine optimization practices, is affecting publishers across the board, per the report. Magazines are retooling their approach to digital advertising by utilizing first-party data to support targeted programmatic offerings instead of focusing on delivering traditional advertising reach.

“In 2026, advertisers buying into premium private marketplaces that combine audience identity with transparent standardization and measurability may become more common,” the report read.