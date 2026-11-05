Inside Firefox’s internet nostalgia brand campaign

Nostalgia for the internet of yesteryear is all too common. And why not? Weren’t things better when going on the internet was an activity you did at a fixed time and place? When memes were random and hilarious, rather than bleak and dystopian?

Web browser Firefox is tapping into the feeling of yearning for a better internet with its new brand campaign, “Come Back to Firefox.” The marketing, which features icons of the internet of yore, pitches a return to the browser as a salve for some of today’s current user woes: privacy concerns, unwanted AI features, and too much advertising.

Firefox and ad agency We Believers gathered the people behind early internet memes—including Overly Attached Girlfriend, Numa Numa Guy, Bad Luck Brian, Where the Hell is Matt?, and Annoying Orange—for the 60-second spot. There is also a pointed shot at digital advertising: Liam Kyle Sullivan reprises his Kelly character and riffs on “Shoes,” which Noisey dubbed one of the “first viral music videos,” to complain about the digital ads that follow one around after shopping for shoes online.

It’s all a nod to Firefox’s “heyday” in the early 2000s, which was around the same time many of these early memes originated, John Solomon, CMO at Firefox parent company Mozilla, told Marketing Brew. The goal with the campaign was to find a way to communicate product updates and capabilities while also touching on the cultural conversation around the tech and the internet today.

“People are really afraid and nervous about AI, they’re really questioning big tech and the decisions that are being made for them right now, especially with regard to their data, their privacy,” Solomon said. “So we thought it was a perfect time to start a conversation again with our hundreds of millions of lapsed users, and invite them back to Firefox.”

But it took some sleuthing to gather the people behind the various memes to create that hook.

“Some of them, we had to use Cameo to get in front of them, because they don’t necessarily have agents or easy ways to get in front of them,” Solomon told us. Luckily, there was interest. “They were all really excited about it. They loved the idea. They all had a big passion for what the internet was and how it’s changed.”

While nostalgia serves as an “emotional hook” for the campaign, the spot isn’t all about looking back, Solomon told us. Instead, the idea is to pitch Firefox as a browser for users in the present day, whether they’ve used Firefox in the past or are new to the platform.

Connecting with users is a business necessity for the browser, which currently has approximately 210 million monthly active users, according to the company. Firefox accounted for just 1.6% of October 2026 global browser market share, per the W3Counter, which has Google Chrome listed at more than 75%, and Apple’s Safari at nearly 8% in the same time period.

“Our biggest goal is returning to growth,” Solomon said. “We have been slowly declining for 10+ years, and so now the goal at the end of this year is returning to growth, which is looking very positive…We haven’t run marketing like this in a very long time.”

The ad, at least, has seen some momentum so far, generating more than 4.3 million views on YouTube since it was posted on October 25.

The company is figuring out how to build momentum off the spot and the positive reaction to it; Solomon said he heard feedback that the spot should run in the Super Bowl.

“I actually did debate holding it [for then], but I felt like it was too good to hold,” he said. “We are definitely thinking about what we will do around the Super Bowl, so definitely stay tuned for that.”