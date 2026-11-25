Disney is known for making magic—including, for some brands, a magical boost in brand awareness.

Hundy, which sells frozen-fruit pops containing no added sugar, experienced such sorcery firsthand at the recent premiere of Hexed, Disney’s latest animated feature that follows a teenage witch on a mother-daughter journey. As a premiere sponsor of the film, which hits theaters November 25, the Hundy team, including Michelle Schor, its CEO and co-founder, and Aviv Schor, its chief of brand and co-founder, activated onsite with a walk-up ice cream stand, re-creating a scene from the movie alongside other vendors, Michelle told us. They spent the night handing out samples, interacting with guests, and capturing content for their own social feeds, working to maximize the reach that an association with a Disney movie could bring to their brand.

It was a major moment for the fledgling company, which was founded in 2024, and it came as the result of about a year’s worth of conversations with Disney, Michelle said. The two partners explored other potential opportunities along the way, but with Hundy poised to debut as a national brand in retailers across the country at the start of 2027, they prioritized timing and brand fit in identifying which properties to work with, Aviv told us.

“We were eager to do something off the bat and do something soon,” he said. “So we’re like, let’s take advantage of an opportunity where we could just create an incredible opportunity for discovery and awareness.”

The magic of the moment

Making the most of a premiere starts with the people in the room—or in this case, on the carpet.

Part of the appeal of sponsoring the Hexed premiere came from the ability to interact with “influential people,” Michelle said. At the event, that included attendees like creator and magician Zach King and influencer and astronaut Kellie Gerardi.

“We just got to hit all these different bucket-list people,” she said. “It was just full of different walks of life or different audiences that we could connect with, but they all are the perfect demographic for who we’re trying to reach at the end of the day.”

There were other brands at the event, as well, including bigger players like Crayola and prebiotic-soda brand Bloom Pop. While being a smaller brand in the midst of bigger names could be intimidating, Michelle said the curated collection of brands resulted in what she believed was a better impression of Hundy. Plus, it was the only frozen-treat brand onsite, which helped them stand out. More Stories Ad Tech & Programmatic Inside agency efforts to navigate the AEO platform landscape Brand Strategy The State of the CMO Webinar How to Find Your Next Winning Ad

“We really just complement so many brands, and I think it was nice to be surrounded by like-minded brands,” she said.

Online and onwards

To help extend premiere night’s impact on social media, Hundy teamed up with Hollywood personality Randy Spelling to capture interview footage at the event, asking attendees for their thoughts on the pops. “He was kind of like our Ryan Seacrest,” Aviv said.

The team plans to post the footage, which also looks to connect themes from Hexed to the product, primarily on social media, where they’ll track sentiment in comments and brand awareness lift, Michelle said.

Social content offers a way for the brand to allow its customers to speak for it—a departure from the rising trend of founder-led marketing, and an approach that Michelle said she feels is more suited to her own personality and for the Hundy brand.

“There’s different approaches as founders, but for me, I love just making the popsicles happen and sales and getting on shelf,” she said. “I’m not so much of an in-front-of-the-camera founder, and so I think finding opportunities like this where it’s our audience speaking about why they like us, versus me, I think that’s so much more real to this brand.”

As the team continues building toward next year, Aviv said he hopes to work on licensing opportunities with other properties, which will allow the company to focus on additional KPIs. For now, though, it’s all about building the upper funnel and getting the brand name out there, as more people may be finding the product in stores, Michelle said.

“I think it’s so great that we’re going to be on the shelf, but to support our retailers and to support our customers, they need to know who we are,” she said. “As we build into next year, that’s really how we’re thinking about this.”