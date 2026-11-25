The NFL has gotten a little bit cheesier this season—and fans can’t just blame the league’s scriptwriters.

Earlier this year, Kraft Heinz inked a five-year, global partnership with the league for brands in its portfolio including Kraft, Velveeta, Philadelphia, and Kraft Mac & Cheese. It’s the first time multiple Kraft Heinz brands have been involved in the same long-term partnership, according to Ryan Djabbarah, the company’s head of sports and entertainment marketing—and halfway through the season, his team is already seeing results.

Their strategy, Djabbarah told Marketing Brew, has been based largely on weaving Kraft Heinz brands into NFL fan experiences in ways that are whimsical and funny while also adding value—like their latest activation, which reimagines end-zone pylons as blocks of cheese for Thanksgiving weekend as part of a Velveeta product giveaway.

“We want to make sure that we’re thinking about our products in a way that engages fans…in ways that they didn’t expect before from our brands,” Djabbarah said. “It felt like we should have been doing this a long time ago, and now that we’re finally here, I’m hopeful you’ll see a lot more of these ideas…coming to the table.”

Say cheese

The activation, Djabbarah said, was an easy yes once the team spotted the opportunity.

“That’s been hiding in plain sight the whole time—these Velveeta blocks looking like a pylon,” he said. “It just was too obvious and too opportunistic for us not to lean into, and hopefully [we’ll] lean into it even longer-term after Thanksgiving as well.”

The pylons themselves won’t carry Velveeta branding, but in the modern sports marketing landscape, there’s hardly an asset that isn’t up for sale, and Djabbarah said Velveeta-branded pylons aren’t out of the realm of possibility.

“It’s not to say we won’t go after it…at a later date, but there’s so few brands that are able to affect the actual in-game…that we don’t have that aspiration just yet,” he told us.

It’s not the first time in the short history of Kraft Heinz’s partnership with the NFL that the company has touted its portfolio of cheese-centric brands, and it won’t be the last, Djabbarah said. Earlier this season, cheeseburger enthusiast and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid teamed up with Kraft Singles for a giveaway campaign, and Djabbarah said the brand is cooking up another NFL campaign set to roll out next month.

Playing ketchup

Heinz Tomato Ketchup, long associated with football since its parent company’s name used to adorn Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has also been an early fixture of the partnership. The brand now sponsors Prime Video’s “Red Zone Moments” highlights, and it also showed up in a big way around this year’s NFL Draft in Pittsburgh with “Mr. 57,” its new program honoring the 57th pick.

Stunts like these seem to be paying off: During the week of that activation in April, Heinz dollar sales increased by 20% compared to the same week in 2025, Djabbarah told us.

“To see that kind of success in just our first bite at the apple was a lot of fun,” he said.

While revenue growth is a main goal of the partnership, Djabbarah said he and his team are also looking to drive brand love and preference, especially during key periods for the company when the NFL plays, like back-to-school season and the holidays.

With the Super Bowl coming on the heels of the holiday season, Kraft Heinz marketers are already thinking about how to bring their brands to that game, too. For Djabbarah, that doesn’t necessarily mean a traditional TV ad buy; instead, Kraft Heinz brands are more likely to show up through customer hospitality programs and retail activations, similarly to how his team has leveraged the official NFL sponsorship thus far.

“In the past, we’ve had to say ‘Big Game,’ or never really talk about tickets,” he said. “Now, we have an opportunity not only to use the logo in an authentic way that we’re seeing success already from, but also [to] bring some fun personalities into it as well.”