Investing in art can be tricky for the average buyer. But it seems to be paying off for advertisers.

For nearly a decade, hair-care brand Oribe has worked with artists across mediums, including a calligrapher and a tapestry maker, to craft its holiday campaigns. This year, it worked with a mosaicist: Artist Mathilde Herrero designed an intricate homage to 20th-century mosaic art for this year’s campaign and holiday packaging that also honors the brand’s co-founder, Oribe Canales, through its colors and design.

“We like to refer to ourselves from every chair and every segment of the business as makers, and so it’s only a natural extension for us to then go off and work with makers and artists for specific campaigns,” Diana LaMura-Scarrone, VP of global marketing and creative at Oribe, told us.

While the strategy isn’t new for the brand, the outsized engagement with the brand’s holiday campaign on social media and in the press over the last month has been, LaMura-Scarrone said. She attributes the “above and beyond” attention, in part, to the public’s magnifying glass on brands’ use of generative AI in creative campaigns.

“Quite frankly, there is a much deeper interest, and in a very positive way, in the fact that Oribe is using artists to create something the slow way, the deliberate way, [and] not taking the, quote, easy way,” she said.

Early investment

The commitment to artistry goes beyond marketing at Oribe, Daniel Kaner, co-founder and CEO of Oribe, told us. Within the company, the product creation team, not the marketing or PR teams, determines which artist to partner with each holiday season, he said.

“The goal was to make sure that everyone is an artist…to make sure that when we’re learning about the applied arts, we’re learning about art, we’re learning about techniques,” he said. “It spills over into the love they have for making the absolute best-in-category hair product.”

To find artists for collaborations, Kaner said his team travels to art festivals and events across the country including the Brimfield Antique Flea Market, in addition to “combing the digital worlds” online.

“It’s an ongoing and a living project and process,” he said. “We look broad and we look wide, and I do think that we look for things that might not be the easiest layup.”

The effort that goes into finding the right collaborator is worth it because of what it conveys about the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, which is important in the luxury space, LaMura-Scarrone said.

“True luxury isn’t defined by how fast you can produce something,” she said. “It’s really the human time, the obsession, and that level of imperfection you’re willing to invest in the item you’re making.”

Made by humans

As generative AI has made it easier for anyone to design and illustrate advertising materials, luxury brands like Prada, Hermès, and Loewe have made a point to release campaigns with handmade assets and an emphasis on artistry. Dior faced backlash last month for a holiday ad that it claimed was hand-drawn, but which many people said bore hallmarks of generative AI. (That ad’s director told Variety that the team used an “automated interpolation system for very small parts of the process” in addition to hand-drawn 2D animation.)

LaMura-Scarrone said she doesn’t fault brands that choose to use generative AI, but that she sees the tools as best deployed behind the scenes.

“We value technology when it comes to production and efficiencies,” she said. “But when it comes to our outward appearance, we think [artistry is] something that will pay off, and it has when you see the comments and how consumers are reacting to our holiday offering.”

Kaner said he’d love to take credit for being ahead of the curve and predicting the growing appreciation for handmade ads a decade ago. Instead, he chalks the convergence up to luck. The brand has tapped into current customer appreciation for handcraftedness by engaging with comments on social media and sharing behind-the-scenes content that highlights the mosaic creation process from this year’s campaign. For the first time this year, Oribe also sent the art to a top-performing salon in Oklahoma to serve as a backdrop to a party for the owner and customers alike, which was also captured for social content.

“It’s not every day you get such an overwhelmingly positive reaction to something that you do,” LaMura-Scarrone said. “I think there’s a lot of healthy skepticism out there, so it’s just an opportunity to engage with the consumer in a really positive way.”

Kaner said Oribe will continue working with young artists for its Lunar New Year campaign, as it has for the last three years. After that, LaMura-Scarrone said the team is planning to continue to think of new ways to showcase artistry in its marketing.

“Our conversation is really around the craft,” she said. “And people are interested, more than ever, in the craft.”