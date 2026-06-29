Why would a hotel brand sponsor a Coachella docuseries?

Global girl group KATSEYE went from watching Coachella performers from the crowd to taking the stage themselves in just two years. For Eyekons wanting a behind-the-scenes account of the transformation, the docuseries Arrival puts it on screen.

Made by creative agency MGX Creative and distributed on Coachella’s YouTube account, the second season of the docuseries follows Coachella artists KATSEYE, Gigi Perez, Holly Humberstone, and Levity in the lead-up to their debut festival performances. Marriott Bonvoy signed on as presenting sponsor for Season 2 of the series, and Tonia Constable, VP and head of global sponsorships and experiences at Marriott International, told us the hospitality brand aimed to infuse its ethos of creating lasting memories throughout the four episodes of the season.

“[An artist’s] first appearance on the stage at Coachella, that becomes a pivotal moment for them, and that becomes a part of their lifelong journey,” Constable said. “Both from a music perspective, as well as being able to tell that authentic brand story, we just thought that there was a really, really unique fit there.”

MGX Creative co-founder and CEO, Karam Gill, said docuseries formats are key to creating a powerful emotional journey—one that can be attractive to audiences and advertisers alike. In other words, when brands want “something that really can resonate more than a traditional advertisement,” a docuseries like this one might be the way to go, he said.

Plus, amid the rise of AI, distinct, human emotional storytelling is more in demand than ever, he told us.

“Coming back to a sense of reality where you’re grounded in actual humans and human experiences and human storytelling, it has become so popular,” Gill told us.

Music to my ears

Arrival isn’t the first time Marriott Bonvoy has looked to enmesh itself in music culture. The company has a longstanding partnership with the sports and live entertainment business AEG, and in 2025, Marriott Bonvoy became the exclusive hotel and hotel-loyalty partner of four AEG festivals, including Coachella, Stagecoach, All Points East, and Rock en Seine. The partnership was what brought Arrival to the brand as a sponsorship opportunity, Constable said.

“We were looking to identify ways to be able to extend the story,” she said. “What we do onsite is amazing, and we have the opportunity to then engage with all of the audiences and the fans that are happening onsite around the festivals, but we wanted to be able to tell a broader story.”

Season 2 premiered on June 2 with an episode following KATSEYE, with episodes dropping weekly through June 23. With all episodes now online, KATSEYE’s episode leads the pack with nearly 770,000 views in the three weeks it’s been live, while the three other episodes have racked up between 307,000 and 643,000 views each.

Throughout the episodes, Marriott Bonvoy is incorporated in subtle ways, including serving as the backdrop for fans who have traveled from around the world to see Katseye perform. It’s a bit of a departure from how previous sponsor T-Mobile appeared in Season 1, which involved onscreen graphics and a segment of the episode dedicated to fans calling in to the artists and leaving voicemails.

The way that sponsors appear in Arrival can differ depending on their priorities, Gill said, noting that T-Mobile’s goal—showcasing connectivity—required a different setup than Marriott Bonvoy’s goal—being a part of lifelong memories. Either way, though, placing sponsors at emotional moments was important in both seasons, he said. While in Season 1, the brand appeared after artists performed in celebratory moments, Season 2 placed Marriott Bonvoy in the anticipated lead-up to the performances.

“That’s a point of so much storytelling power and importance in the narrative itself, because it’s right before the climax,” Gill said.

Unscripted emotion

MGXCreative involves brand partners as much as possible throughout the pre- and post- processes, according to Gill. But because of the series’ unscripted nature, there will always be some level of risk for brand sponsors that sign on.

“You’re not 100% sure how it’s going to play out,” Constable said of the format. “Sometimes you need to take risks, and you need to test the unknown to see what sticks. So if this is something that gives us the ability to create a little bit more stickiness and get our brand in front of some different audiences, then I think that is a really important thing coming out of this.”

For Marriott Bonvoy, Constable said the results of this partnership will be measured in terms of brand awareness and engagement once the full season is released. In Gill’s eyes, the best way to deliver on those KPIs is to invest in real-life storytelling.

“We see traditional advertising is truly just not as effective,” Gill said. “What wows people now and blows people’s minds is really emotional stories that they think about after they’ve watched it.”