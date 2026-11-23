Backrooms gave moviegoers everywhere a chance to see what an endless maze of liminal spaces looks like on screen. Now, audiences can experience what that smells like, too.

Brooklyn-based fragrance house Joya Studio, a frequent scent-based collaborator with studio A24 on films like Heretic and Everything Everywhere All at Once, released a “scent score” for the film, with five bespoke smells—featuring names like Static, Wet, and Yellow—designed to be sprayed and smelled at specific timestamps while watching the movie. There’s also a candle that captures the final scent of the score, which “brings metallic hiss, ash, humidity, and sweetness together in a state of electrical overload.”

Frederick Bouchardy, Joya Studio’s founder, told us that to develop the scent-score project, he saw an early screening of Backrooms in order to conduct an olfactory interpretation of the movie.

“I saw the film with none of the VFX in it, at 10 am in a screening room, feverishly taking notes,” Bouchardy told us, “and I actually came out of the movie shaking.”

The scent score rolled out right as the movie shifted into its streaming window at the end of September, giving both Joya and A24 an opportunity to connect with viewers outside of the theater environment itself.

“From a marketing perspective, there’s always times of like, ‘When is the release happening? When is the streaming happening?’” Woo Pailet, head of partnerships at Joya Studio, told us. “It kind of worked out in a really great way of like, okay, this is another reason for people to revisit the film after it’s been in theaters.”

Already, the film has become a success story, bringing in $400 million worldwide at the box office and becoming A24’s biggest success yet; preorders of Joya Studio’s scent score, meanwhile, quickly sold out.

Making scents

“Because the lore is so famous, people, including PerfumeTok, perfume aficionados, and perfume nerds, already imagined and assigned smells to that world, so that’s one thing we’re going up against in making these,” he said.

The team also faced the challenge of figuring out how to one-up their own work. With Heretic, Joya atomized a blueberry-pie scent into select theaters at the moment the pie features on screen, creating an experiential moment that thrived in exclusivity. By choosing an at-home route for Backrooms’s scent score, Pailet said it made the experience accessible to more people and made it a “bigger bang” for the brand.

“Having [a scent experience] also at home is really special and unique, and it adds that layer and dimension that you wouldn’t get in a theater,” she said. “Bringing that film’s atmosphere into your own space to add this ritual to watching it at home, making the experience available beyond the screen or beyond the location of a theater, it becomes more personal and participatory.”

The timestamps are noted (and blotters are provided), but Bouchardy pointed out that the experience can be totally personalized—there’s nothing stopping viewers from spraying the scents at any time, in the air or onto their skin, offering audiences ways to customize their relationship to the movie even more. The scent vials themselves are a souvenir of the experience, too.

“You have the experience and the artifact,” Bouchardy said. “Otherwise, it’s just the passing moment.”

Pailet said that while sales are certainly essential, the team is focused on community engagement via comments, DMs, and email feedback to understand how the collaboration is resonating.

A new recipe?

The scent-score collaboration comes as A24 wraps production on even bigger-budget films like Elden Ring, which is set to release in 2028. The Alex Garland-led video game adaptation carries a reported $200 million price tag, a departure from A24’s smaller-but-mighty swings (Backrooms, for example, cost about $10 million to produce) and causing some onlookers to wonder whether A24 will shift its approach to reach more mass-market customers.

Bouchardy is optimistic that the collaboration with Joya, which he characterized as being in line with A24’s “sensibility,” could be attractive to more than just niche audiences—and thus serve as an example of how the studio may be able to straddle both worlds moving forward.

“I was surprised by [Backrooms] in that I thought it was going to be more [for] a quirky coastal elite,” he said. “It’s not…This seems like it was effectively for a broader audience, still with the sensibility of risk-taking and some unorthodoxness.”

A24 often opts to stay mum on its own marketing, and Bouchardy said that approach allows for the creatives and companies it collaborates with to represent their own work and build part of the studio’s image as a place that champions artists themselves.

“I don’t want to speak for them too much, but in my experience, having worked closely with them for some time, I think that’s part of a secret sauce that they have,” Bouchardy said.