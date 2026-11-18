There are six PR people for every journalist, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But how many of them are former journalists?

In the last year-plus, brands have increasingly been hiring “storytellers” to help drive brand narratives, write copy, and build visibility. While the responsibilities and job titles often vary, many listings for storyteller roles have sought candidates with journalism or editorial experience to amplify and syndicate their content for AI search results, according to Noah Greenberg, CEO at brand editorial distribution platform Stacker, who also aggregates these kinds of job openings on LinkedIn.

“The term ‘storyteller,’ I do think, is ephemeral,” he said. “But…the factors that are making it grow are only becoming more stark.”

An analysis from Live Data Technologies earlier this year found that more than 2,800 journalists have taken brand editorial roles in the last decade. Still, not every brand is willing to hire a writer to do its writing, and those in the market looking to pivot told us that it can be difficult to break through.

Why a writer?

In recent years, Greenberg said he’s seen brands benefit from branded stories, especially ones tied to new industry data or stories formatted as service journalism, both of which can help with showing up in AI search results.

“AI search tends to cite things that have unique data and research, and so everyone wants to dig into their data now,” he said.

While it might seem like brands could opt for AI-generated writing to create that content, Greenberg said it makes more sense to hire a person with real editorial experience. He said he doubts that branded editorial roles will be replaced by AI, in part because of the backlash to slop.

Ali Rae Hunt, communications lead for B2B and enterprise at Canva, told us that she recently hired a former local TV news reporter to join her team as the brand looks to build out a strategy centered on “human-first storytelling.” As people wade through an increasing amount of content, including AI slop, Hunt said it’s more important than ever to create content made with a human touch and a discerning eye.

That, in addition to speed, contributed to her decision to hire a former journalist to write posts for the brand’s newsroom, executive socials, and more.

“[Journalists] are used to looking at everything at their disposal and being like, ‘What is the exact story we want to tell here? Who’s the main character? Why should people care?’” Hunt said. “Distilling things down is a really great skill set for how quickly we need to move today.”

Right experience, right time

As brands seek out writers, so too are writers looking for brand opportunities. Meredith Gieskes, now CMO of the diaper brand HealthyBaby, wrote for publications like Elle, Lucky magazine, and Vanity Fair at the start of her career before pivoting into marketing at BirchBox. At the time, she said, it took a “leap of faith” to move into startup marketing.

“Looking at the media landscape, I really feel like I made the right choice,” she said. “At the time, it maybe didn’t make as much sense, and now it makes perfect sense.”

Gieskes told us she now feels happy to be in a role that blends creativity and analytics while also allowing her to use the innate curiosity, skepticism, and narrative skills she honed in journalism.

“It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it,” she said. “And journalists are masters at that.”

Like Greenberg, Gieskes said she feels that brand storytelling cannot be entirely AI-generated.

“I think that this idea that [AI is] going to come and replace people is a little bit silly when you have a brand that has standards,” she said. “If that’s the case, everything’s just going to sound the same. There is no judgment, there is no taste, and that is the race to the bottom.”

Still, not everyone looking to make the switch is so lucky. Kristi Oloffson was a journalist at the Wall Street Journal and Time magazine before she pivoted to marketing contracts with companies like Google and YouTube, where she wrote case studies, ad and social copy, and blog posts.

Now, she said she faces an uphill battle finding a full-time content marketing role, which she attributes, in part, to risk aversion from hiring managers.

“I think when you put someone like me up against somebody who studied marketing and has a more linear career…I think it’s just safer for most companies to pick that hire over someone that was a journalist,” she said. “It requires them to think outside the box, and it requires their managers to let them think outside of the box.”

Greenberg said he’s seen former editors hired for brand editorial leadership roles, particularly those who have also had experience in brand marketing, over people with straight reporting experience, primarily due to a wider lack of understanding about the values that people with editorial experience can bring, he said.

“The reality is most of the companies that are hiring for this have no fucking idea what they’re doing,” he said. “This is their first time doing this, they’re seeing other companies doing it, they realize this is a really smart strategy, and they’re saying, ‘Okay, let’s build this out,’ but the hiring manager, it’s not like they’re a journalist.”

Oloffson said she’s found it difficult to apply for comms roles without a comms title on her résumé, adding that many companies seem to “want the skills journalists have, but they want it packaged in the marketer flavor…I think these brands do want journalists, but they still want these, like, 10 years of experience doing it in corporate tech.”

For Hunt, she said it was worth it to look past the job titles and hire a journalist and recommended that other marketers do the same, even if the candidate has never used a platform like Salesforce before.

“The technical skills can be learned,” she said. “But the storytelling instincts are more rare and hard to find.”