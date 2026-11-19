Burger King is admitting it was wrong—again.

Earlier this year, Burger King President Tom Curtis provided his work number to collect feedback and customer complaints. In a new 60-second spot, the chain is once again asking for feedback—and the message is focused squarely on improving the dining-room experience.

To kick off the new ad, Curtis poses a question: “Shouldn’t a fast-food restaurant be somewhere you want to sit down and eat?” Burger King, though, hasn’t always delivered on that promise: “Looking at some of our restaurants, you wouldn’t think so,” he continued. “Too many are old, run-down, or just not good enough.”

The goal of the new campaign, from agency BarkleyOKRP, is to generate interest in the quick-service restaurant’s renovation of locations across the country. In addition to providing feedback, customers can also lobby for their Burger King to be renovated at RebuildMyBK.com.

“We see continued opportunities to take the feedback we’re getting from our guests on things that we can do better—menu items, promotions, partnerships, our restaurants—that are part of the fourth chapter of our brand elevation,” Joel Yashinsky, CMO of Burger King US and Canada, told us. “Marketing is telling the story, but it is a larger story.”

That larger story is one of a Burger King comeback, powered by collecting consumer feedback and addressing the woes that could have contributed to the chain’s 2020 move out of its position as the No. 2 burger chain in the US. The company has already invested $700 million into the turnaround, with roughly $200 million of that going toward what the brand is dubbing a “royal reset,” including $95 million for location refreshes and $105 million for more intensive remodels. So far, as part of this plan, Burger King has updated the Whopper, packaging, and the chain’s chicken nuggets; this past August, Burger King reclaimed that No. 2 burger-chain spot.

“Guests are appreciating [that] one, we’re listening to them; two, we’re acknowledging our shortcomings; and three, we’re acting upon what they’re telling us,” Yashinsky told us. “That simple model is resonating because I think that’s what people are looking for today from brands.”

Here for you

Putting Curtis at the center of ad campaigns focused on reinvigorating the Burger King brand as well as offering up his phone number are meant as signals to customers that the chain is truly interested in listening to their feedback, Yashinsky told us.

Curtis’s accessibility is also central to the push: Since he first made his phone number available, he has received some 120,000 calls from customers, the company said.

“We needed [somebody] to say, ‘The buck stops here, and there’s accountability,’” he said. “[It’s] having the leader of the brand set that tone.”

Not every top executive is ready for prime time, but Yashinsky said Curtis’s style has been a “magical” part of the campaign.“Tom is humble, he’s authentic, and real, and that comes across incredibly well and incredibly accurately in all of the content and the creative that’s been developed,” he said.

Curtis isn’t the only employee to be featured in Burger King’s effort to market the refresh with transparency. Others who will be featured in the work include the head chef, the development team, and franchisees, according to Yashinsky.

Design elements

Modernizing a QSR can be a tricky task, especially as complaints abound that redesigns are often just soulless grey boxes (Cracker Barrel, anyone?). And fans of old-school retro chain restaurant design will travel far and wide for a chance to dine in vintage spaces like Pizza Huts of yore.

The new design for Burger King’s restaurants, dubbed the “Sizzle,” is meant to make the space inviting so that people will want to dine at the chain’s locations. Yashinsky said there are design elements including the King’s booth, which is orange, can seat eight, and has “great lighting.”

Elements like those are designed to be “comfortable and inviting,” he added, while creating “an atmosphere that people are looking for.”

So far, Burger King has remodeled 60% of the chain’s restaurant locations. The initial goal was to finish those renovations by 2028, but the chain recently pushed that timeline back to 2030, according to Bloomberg.

While the remodel may take longer than expected, Burger King’s plan to right its wrongs is showing other signs that it’s working. The chain was the bright spot of Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International’s most recent earnings, with an 8.4% growth in US same-store sales in the third quarter.