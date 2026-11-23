Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Sophie Ozoux is co-founder of the agency Kin, whose clients have included Delta Air Lines, Wikipedia, Intuit, Uber, and Ben & Jerry’s. She’s also worked at agencies including Sid Lee and BETC Euro RSCG.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? I help brands make less boring advertising, and create things you’d actually want to spend time with and engage with. Comedy shows, concerts, travel guides…Things that entertain you, help you, add something to your life or even better drive change.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? It’s hard to pick, I love my job! But the top one this year might be “Life-ing.” We created a stand-up comedy show to help Intuit connect with Gen Z and help alleviate their financial stress. Our clients really trusted us on this one: we had carte blanche to collaborate with comedians on the content, poking fun at the transition into adulting and all the financial hiccups that come with it. And it paid off! The reception on social media was bonkers.

I also love “Overhead Originals,” the music concerts we launched aboard Delta Air Lines planes, and “Delta Locals,” our travel guides featuring real insiders from around the world. For Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary, we created a nine-part docuseries revealing the wonderful humans behind the edits—another very special piece.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Burger King’s “Subservient Chicken” changed how I thought about advertising early in my career. You typed commands into a website, and a person in a ridiculous chicken suit—and garters!—appeared to obey them from a shabby living room. Completely bizarre. Strategically brilliant. “Have It Your Way,” brought to life by a chicken doing tricks. Here was a brand giving people something to play with. It made me realize how much room there was to make advertising people would actively seek out. Bonus points now, if you can use your marketing dollars to not only engage people in fun ways, but also make a real difference. That’s the real goal. I still think about that chicken.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: My 11-year-old son is teaching me to skate and surf. Growing up in Venice Beach, he’s become really good at it. And as a business owner, I wear a lot of hats and spend my days making decisions. It feels good to be a complete beginner at something. At work, people pay me for my advice. At home, I’m taking instructions from a sixth-grader.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? Most: a renewed appreciation for brand-building. After a decade of hyperfocusing on quick performance clicks, a massive shift has pulled budgets back toward core brand-building and deeper narrative storytelling. I’m hopeful we’re moving beyond the idea that everything worthwhile has to deliver an immediate click. You can optimize a conversion, but you still need to give people a reason to choose you. Because cheap, generic content is flooding every channel, brands are realizing that a highly distinct, ownable human voice, offering interesting unique content and experiences is the only way to build long-term premium value.

Least: the enthusiasm for producing more content simply because we can. The ability to make more stuff doesn’t mean anyone wants more stuff. I’d love to see as much energy go into “Is this worth making?” as “How quickly can we make it?”

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Own It, hosted by Christy Hiler, which champions female and nonbinary agency owners. I love Christy and was a guest a few years ago. But I’ve listened to most of the episodes because I love hearing how other women are building and running their businesses. Agency ownership can feel lonely; it helps to hear people speak honestly about it. Acquired is a very different one, but it’s another favorite for its wonderfully obsessive deep dives into companies.

That said, most of my inspiration comes from outside marketing. We spend a lot of time looking at each other’s work. I’m more interested in what people choose to spend time with when no one’s calling them a consumer.