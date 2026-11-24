Another brand movie is about to hit the big screen.

No, it’s not the Barbie sequel. (And who knows if we’ll even get that.) Instead, the latest film in the growing oeuvre of brand and entertainment crossover vehicles is Hershey, which tells the story of Milton Hershey and his quest to make good chocolate.

The film, which took about five years to produce, arrives amid what a former Hershey exec previously told us would be the “year of Hershey’s,” and its first new brand platform in eight years. This year, Hershey has shown up at major marketing moments like the Winter Olympics, America 250, and the World Cup.

As the film rolls out to the masses, Hershey is also bringing back its original five-cent pricing for one day, November 25, as well as rolling out special vintage-inspired packaging to promote the film, a period piece taking place from the 1870s to the 1910s.

With all that said, Suzanne Jones, VP of The Hershey Experience, told us that the movie isn’t meant to be just an elaborate marketing vehicle for the brand—even if that’s how some critics have received it.

“This absolutely is not a 90-minute commercial,” Jones, who served as a producer on the film, told Marketing Brew. “It’s an incredibly compelling story about Milton Hershey and his wife, the great perseverance they went through…We had to make sure that we were stepping back and allowing the storytelling to happen, which is always a little frightening for a marketer.”

Script to screen

The brand film has been in the works for years. In 2021, Dandelion Media reached out to Hershey with a script with the interest in partnering with The Hershey Company to get the film made, and Jones noted that the companies went through “dozens and dozens of revisions” of the script throughout development. The Hershey Company gave regular input on the script, offering the company’s historians and archivists to help craft the story. More Stories Ad Tech & Programmatic Inside agency efforts to navigate the AEO platform landscape Brand Strategy The State of the CMO On-Demand Webinar From Agentic GTM Execution to Outcome Visibility: How CMOs Get There

The film, which is distributed by the “values-driven entertainment” company Angel Studios, was produced independently with “multiple investors,” Jones said, with The Hershey Company also signing off.

Jones said it was important that the film was independent—and that the company had input. “We wanted to make sure that we had deep influence on making sure we had the most true and most enjoyable story told about our founder,” she told us. “We went through a really long process of creating a collaboration and licensing agreement, but spent even more time developing a deep trust and deep partnership with the screenwriters and the filmmakers.”

That agreement gave The Hershey Company “veto approval rights” on casting decisions for the roles of Milton and Catherine “Kitty” Hershey as well as the director of the film, Jones noted. Those roles ultimately went to actors Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario, with director Mark Waters, the filmmaker behind titles including Mean Girls (2004) and Freaky Friday (2003), at the helm.

Throughout production, The Hershey Company was on set every single day to witness the filming process, which Jones told us was “wonderful” to observe. “Obviously, I’ve been on set for filming ads and even a couple of television shows, but the magnitude of filming a movie—and a period piece at that—it’s just mind-blowing the amount of coordination and the amount of talent that it takes,” she said.

For the family

Branded entertainment has long been a white whale, and not every film can deliver box-office records like Barbie did. Jones told us that for The Hershey Company, the aim was to develop a story that can be rewatched year after year.

“I see this movie as one that very much has legs to become a family viewing tradition-type film,” Jones said. “It expresses the type of values that you would want your children to see and cherish and deploy in their own lives, and once you watch it, you walk away from it honestly just feeling good about humanity…I kind of see this in the same realm as It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Partnering with Angel Studios, which has historically focused largely on faith-based entertainment but has expanded to more secular storytelling, “made sense because they were such open and willing partners with us to understand the type of story that we wanted to tell, a story about grit and perseverance, and there is goodness in humanity,” Jones said. The story the brand execs were interested in telling about its founders, she added, “was so very much aligned with a lot of the types of stories that they tell.”

Tyler Milfeld, assistant professor of marketing at Villanova University in the Villanova School of Business, previously worked in marketing and sales at The Hershey Company, and he told us that while working at the company, the story of Milton Hershey and his life had a “tremendous aura,” he said.

“On the brand team,” he noted, “that was often a topic of conversation: How do you bring this story to life in an authentic way that can really help give some purpose behind this brand?”

Milfeld said a movie like Hershey could potentially help the brand with a purpose as well as stand out in the crowded chocolate category. But if consumers see the film as a “one-dimensional narrative” that reads more like a commercial, “it defeats the purpose of the story format,” he said.

“If people go in thinking that it’s a persuasive vehicle for The Hershey Company, they will approach that movie very differently,” he noted, citing some of the early critics’ reviews that are less than fawning.

“Not only may it discourage people from watching it, but it will change the way they watch it,” he said. “They will think about it as an ad. They will think about it as a commercial.”