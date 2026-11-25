When marketers try to make jokes in their campaigns, they don’t always land. But when they do, they could just win high honors at Cannes Lions.

That’s what happened for Columbia Sportswear, which this year won the Dan Wieden Titanium Lion and the Grand Prix in Brand Experience and Activation for its “Expedition Impossible” campaign. The work, created in partnership with the agency adam&eve\TBWA, was part of an effort to re-energize the brand in the wake of the Covid pandemic, Matt Sutton, Columbia’s SVP and head of marketing, said during the Brands&Culture conference earlier this month.

To achieve that goal, the team decided to “zig when the category is zagging,” Sutton said onstage, and it leaned into bold, funny creative as opposed to the more serious, scenic shots typically associated with the outdoor gear category.

“Humor has slowly been eradicated from marketing over the last two decades,” he said, citing a 2024 study from Kantar. “And yet, humor has never been more important in advertising, and we know that most effective campaigns in the world leverage it.”

Meredith Diehn, SVP of marketing at personal-care brand goodwipes, also spoke at the conference about the wisdom of implementing a funny—but not crass—messaging strategy. By combining humor with a willingness to engage with niche subcultures online and in real life, both marketers discussed finding a formula for marketers willing to take some risks.

Live, laugh, (brand) love

Columbia’s “Expedition Impossible” campaign came on the heels of its post-Covid brand refresh, which featured the new tagline “Engineered for Whatever” and a campaign showing people in comically extreme outdoor scenarios.

From there, “it was time to start earning back our place in culture,” Sutton said onstage, “so we wanted to start engaging directly with our audience to inspire conversation.”

Enter “Expedition Impossible,” a stunt in which Columbia chairman and CEO Tim Boyle challenged flat-earthers to prove their theory by traveling to the supposed edge of the earth and taking a picture. Anyone who could complete the task was promised full ownership of the company.

“Unsurprisingly, no one found the edge of the earth, but we got exactly what we wanted: a shitload of PR,” according to a voice-over that played during Sutton’s presentation—as well as 10 million organic views.

Goodwipes, a personal-wipe brand, has also been making some jokes in its marketing recently, albeit very judiciously, Diehn said at the conference.

“Normally, in most of our marketing, we don’t say ‘poop’ a lot,” she said onstage. “We don’t want to be crass.”

With that said, the brand activates a lot in the running community, where conversations about the bathroom are all but unavoidable. So this year, goodwipes broke its unofficial rule and flew an airplane banner over the start village of the TCS New York City Marathon that read, “Please take a pre-race poop.” The stunt was meant to generate press coverage and organic conversation in an effort to raise brand awareness in a funny way that “still feels elevated,” Diehn said. The campaign seems to have done so, at least among the ad community.

Community service

Central to the jokes from both Columbia and goodwipes has been a focus on subcultures. In addition to running, goodwipes has leaned into communities ranging from postpartum mothers to “girls with tummy problems,” Diehn said.

“There are all these subcommunities where we can show up and be the chosen wipe,” she said.

To honor the 35th anniversary of the company’s Helvetia fleece, Columbia embraced ’90s nostalgia earlier this fall by giving away Helvetia fleeces to people who faxed in an order. The fleece sold out online in 15 minutes, and Sutton said the company received about 4,000 faxes in two days.

The brand’s latest campaign targets survivalists with the promise of a fully decked-out bunker for the person who demonstrates the best survival skills via video submission. By Nov. 5, a week into the promotion, Sutton said his team had received more than 200 videos. Both campaigns were also accompanied by influencer partnerships, offering the brand scale beyond subcommunities in a move Sutton said has historically supported Columbia’s creative approach.

“‘Expedition Impossible’ worked because it tapped into a very niche audience in a fun and lighthearted way to create a bigger conversation,” Sutton said. “The stunt was still rooted in our mission, because everyone needs to have the best gear to go outside, even if they’re in search of a giant ice wall in Antarctica.”