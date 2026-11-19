In the era of protein maxxing and frame mogging, it’s probably unsurprising that Dictionary.com and Collins English Dictionary named “maxxing” and “mogging” as their words of the year, respectively.

But have audiences moved beyond the maxxing era?

According to an analysis by social listening tool Virlo, just 20 videos from TikTok users criticizing terms like “looksmaxxing” racked up a combined 7.5 million views in October, with some users highlighting the terms’ roots in the manosphere and 4chan and encouraging people to reconsider mainstream usage. “When brands do it,” one commenter wrote, “it’s crazy.”

Brands have played a significant role in the increasingly mainstream use of the terms. According to data from Chartbeat, 52,000 videos using “maxxing” or “mogging” have been uploaded to social platforms over the last year, with brand videos accounting for about 2,500; those posts have generated 474 million cross-platform views. “Maxxing” has also made it to linear TV ads, according to iSpot, with brands like Carl’s Jr. promoting its Spicy Chicken Maxx sandwich and Chime running a spot themed around cash back–maxxing.

In some ways, it’s a tale as old as time: A new term crops up on the internet, and brands, looking to signal their cultural cachet, adopt it, whether it’s the widespread use of “bae” or terms like “bougie.”

But if some consumers are now doing a double-take at some of the language, what does that mean for the risks of adopting trendy language?

Double meaning

The official term for the phenomenon is semantic bleaching, Jones told us, in which terms eventually lose their connection to their original meaning over time. In the case of “maxxing” and “mogging” specifically, most people are likely not purposely associating themselves with the lingo’s manosphere roots, as the terms have reached a level of divorce from their original intentions. By the time brands start using it, it’s even further removed, Jones said.

“Part of what makes this stuff useful to [brands] is that it’s already largely semantically bleached, so it’s vaguely positive,” he said. “You can ‘maxx’ anything at this point.”

The flexibility of the term has also allowed for brands to use it widely, making room for it to potentially resonate with more audiences, according to Dayna Carney, founder and CEO of the social-first creative agency Dayna’s House. She told us she encourages brands to think about how they can make any trend their own before participating—language trends included.

“I think brands have to be cautious about how they use internet lingo in their own brand speak,” Carney said. “It always goes back to, what is the nature and the world of this brand? What is the purpose of them using it?”

Still, the widespread use of these terms doesn’t mean brands are immune to criticism from some consumers, Jones said, and public backlash can happen with even widely accepted clichés. About a decade ago, some audiences critiqued the use of the phrase “bite the bullet,” he said, which some perceived to have unacceptable etymological roots (though that interpretation wasn’t quite right).

“We’ve seen this for a long time,” Jones said. “[Audiences] definitely voice their displeasure with [the idea of], if you’re using these words, then you’re kind of allowing a foothold for the people or the concepts that ostensibly go with them.”

Maxxed out?

While critique has certainly surfaced against “maxxing,” it might not matter much for long-term brand impact. In fact, Carney believes that there’s not a lot for brands to do at this stage.

“People are going to be irritated about something all the time,” she said. “You have to decide as a brand what you want to respond to, because there is someone in some corner of the internet that is mad, and you can’t really spend your time playing defense all the time.”

Instead, she recommends getting clear on brand values and voice, and recognizing the environments where adopting trendy language might be most useful and acceptable. There is a difference, both she and Jones noted, in brands using terms in informal spaces like comments sections compared to in official ad copy or product names.

Plus, even if a term’s meaning has evolved beyond any problematic roots, improperly deploying slang could lead to what some might argue is even worse: being cringe.

“If it feels cringey, it most likely is cringey,” Carney advised. “Having that meter [is important] in terms of understanding, ‘How are we going to make this our own?’ and ‘Do we need to include this?’ Because there will be something else that comes next.”