Soccer fans who were let down by the US Men’s National Team’s exit in the Round of 16 during this summer’s World Cup, fear not—the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) will play for its fifth World Cup title this summer in Brazil.

And before that, several of the stars from the women’s roster, including Trinity Rodman and Croix Bethune, are competing in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) championship at Audi Field in Washington, DC, this weekend.

After the retirements of icons like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, star power in women’s soccer is on the rise again—and NWSL sponsor brands are opting to put athletes front and center in their championship weekend activations with the goal of connecting with players and fans in one of the last major domestic moments for women’s soccer ahead of the World Cup.

“These [women’s sports] audiences pay you back,” Kate Johnson, global marketing director for sports and entertainment partnerships at Google, told Marketing Brew. “They’re very loyal, and if anything, that’s guided our thinking from a strategy perspective moving forward.”

In the lab

For three seasons, Google Pixel has served as the presenting sponsor of the NWSL playoffs and championship, and hosts activations like its “Pitchside with Pixel” content program. Google Pixel is also a sponsor of the NWSL Players Association, giving the brand a direct line to players.

Beyond presenting the championship, Google is leveraging player relationships behind the scenes by having NWSL athletes test its Pixel Pro 11 and the Fitbit Air that comes with Google Health Coach. The work is part of an initiative called the Google Players Lab, where Google works with pros from the NWSL, USWNT, and WNBA to build athletic algorithms for wearables and other tech specifically designed for women using data and input from women athletes, according to Mallory Carroll, staff UX researcher and product strategy lead at Google.

During championship weekend, Carroll and her team are wrapping up their second season of athlete testing to discuss with the players how various Google features performed for them over the past couple of weeks, she said.

In addition to fueling research, the Players Lab marks a push from Google to “move beyond traditional sponsorships and build deeper relationships with the players,” Carroll told us in an email. Building trust with athletes doesn’t hurt on the sponsorship side, either, Johnson added.

On the pitch

CarMax, an NWSL partner since 2022, is similarly looking to show up this weekend in a way that’s valuable not only for the brand, but also for the fans and players, CMO Sarah Lane told us. From the first season, “we wanted the partnership to be about more than putting our logo on signage,” she said in an email.

Since 2022, the brand has sponsored a skills challenge during championship weekend. It started as an opportunity for fans to learn from NWSL players, Lane said, but has evolved into a player-centric activation where athletes from the league compete in “nontraditional soccer challenges” for a chance to win $35,000 for their team.

The contest has “grown into a signature moment of our partnership,” Lane added, broadcasting nationally to more than 1.5 million viewers in 2024, and drawing its biggest in-person crowd in 2025. So far this year, ticket sales for the event “have already surpassed 2025’s pace,” she said.

Though CarMax’s activation has become more player-focused, other brands have joined the championship festivities with opportunities for fans to get in on the action. E.l.f., which became an NWSL sponsor last season, teamed up with youth soccer organization Rush Soccer to give five girls the chance to travel to the championship to deliver the match ball from New York, with a stop along the way to meet one of the NWSL players e.l.f. sponsors.

While leagues and brands have collaborated to improve the women’s sports experience for athletes and fans in recent years, there are still hurdles. Most women’s teams in the US don’t own their own venues, for instance, a problem that became apparent during both the WNBA finals and NWSL semifinals this year.

Some marketers think their brands are up for the challenge.

“Expect more of [Google] Pixel in these women’s sports spaces,” Johnson said. “One of the things that I really want to solve for is how complex it is to find what you want to watch. What a perfect era for AI and Pixel to help solve that.”