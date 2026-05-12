OpenAI is looking to grow its international marketing exec lineup

OpenAI has plans to beef up its roster of marketing execs.

The company is looking to hire creative and partnerships leaders in Latin America and Europe and is expanding marketing hires in Asia, according to listings on the company’s careers page. The listings, which signal an effort to brand-build and find new business in international markets, comes as OpenAI also aggressively pushes into its ads business; last week, the company announced it would soon open its ChatGPT ads pilot to the UK, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and South Korea.

Around the world in 80 days: In Latin America, OpenAI is looking for a creative director who is “culturally fluent across LATAM markets,” the job listing reads. The executive will “lead creative direction across LATAM brand campaigns, marketing, digital, content, experiential, events, and partnerships across audiences from consumer to B2B.” That person will also work with OpenAI’s international and US creative studio, its in-house teams, in tandem with local marketers, according to the post.

The role is based out of OpenAI’s office in São Paulo, Brazil, and the hire will be expected to “translate global brand strategy and creative vision into culturally resonant executions across diverse Latin American markets,” the post reads.

In Europe, the company is also looking to add to its talent roster and seeking a head of partnerships, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), according to another post on the company’s job board. According to that listing, that executive will be in charge of facilitating “a regional partnership strategy that accelerates adoption of OpenAI’s products” and could work out of OpenAI’s Paris, Dublin, London, or Munich outposts.

“The ideal candidate is a creative, product-minded partnerships leader who can drive strategic partners ranging from global technology players to regional leaders—including consumer, telcos, [financial services], [original equipment manufacturers], developer, cloud providers, and B2B channels,” according to the listing.

And in the APAC region, OpenAI is hiring social and consumer marketing leads in Japan, as well as a social marketing lead in South Korea, according to job listings.

OpenAI declined to comment.

Growing up: OpenAI has been pouring significant investment into its ads business, as it looks to reach a projected $100 billion in ad revenue by 2030, per Axios. Amid an impending IPO and after missing certain revenue targets, the company is searching for new forms of revenue as it spends heavily on compute.

In the US, the company is also spending considerably on linear TV advertising this year, including a Super Bowl spot, as it looks to further cement the brand.

Since its ChatGPT ad pilot began in February, the company has made a number of updates and added additional features, including cost-per-click ad bidding and a self-serve ads manager, as well as announcing a partnership with the ad-tech company Criteo. It also recently updated its privacy policy, disclosing that it is sharing user data with advertisers and will leverage that data for marketing purposes, according to Adweek.

As OpenAI looks to expand the business further, it has recently made a handful of high-profile hires. In March, the company brought on Meta ads alum David Dugan to serve as VP and head of global ads solutions. And last month, OpenAI hired its first-ever EMEA managing director, Airbnb alum Emmanuel Marill, to lead the tech company’s expansion in that region.

Asad Awan, head of monetization at OpenAI, told Marketing Brew last month that when it comes to its ad pilot, the expansion comes “with a focus on learning and getting the experience right for users.”

Join the club: OpenAI’s not the only AI titan making marketing-related hires. Anthropic, the company behind Claude, is currently recruiting for a head of customer programs who will establish a customer programs division within Anthropic’s enterprise marketing division and oversee “executives and decision-makers across…top-tier accounts” and related initiatives like co-marketing investment, according to a job listing on the company’s website.