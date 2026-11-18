The Las Vegas Raiders are getting younger—and not just because the team’s new starting quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, is fifteen years younger than its last one, Kirk Cousins.

A few weeks before Mendoza made his first NFL start, the Raiders became the first team in the league to host an original pregame show on TikTok Live. Since then, the Raiders have hosted two additional TikTok pregame live shows, including one before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, during which Mendoza scored his first NFL touchdown.

The content, which comes amid a broader, multiyear partnership between TikTok and the NFL, reflects the Raiders’ push into shoulder programming that’s meant to resonate with the uninitiated, Gavin Rivera, the team’s senior director of digital content strategy, told Marketing Brew.

“It gave us an opportunity to introduce the Raiders brand to an entirely new demographic,” Rivera said. “Our goal was to…shine a light on what game day looks like from our perspective. What we showcase on the show, you cannot see on broadcast TV, you cannot see on ESPN. It captures all of the energy, all the hype, that happens in the stadium.”

Fan-first down

While Raiders All Access occasionally covers some traditional football talk, the content is largely not meant to compete directly with other analysis-heavy pregame shows fans might find on broadcasts or streaming services, Rivera said. For that reason, it incorporates plenty of cultural crossovers, like discussions of fashion and pop culture.

“We’ll try to sprinkle in at least an interview involving somebody that can talk X’s and O’s, but we know what the show is,” Rivera told us. “This show was definitely made for people outside of the Raiders fandom, and even football fandom.”

The first episode, for instance, features Raiders fan community founder and influencer Lycette Beatty interviewing Ice Cube. The Live, which lasted for almost an hour, saw more than 220,000 unique viewers, according to the team.

Personality of interest

Rivera said his team looks for hosts like Beatty who are already TikTok natives, but hosts differ depending on the day. The most recent episode was hosted by Raiders fan Ryan Ochoa, the actor who played Chuck Chambers on the Nickelodeon series iCarly and who now has 1.3 million TikTok followers.

The 23-year-old Mendoza himself has almost 200,000 TikTok followers, and his first NFL start on Sunday proved to be primed for additional TikTok content. The TikTok show that preceded that game had 110,000 unique viewers, according to the Raiders.

“TikTok loves Fernando,” Rivera said. “We couldn’t be set up with a better situation…The storyline itself, in my opinion, is very bottom-of-the-funnel, but it also has the ability to be very wide, because there’s people on TikTok that don’t understand necessarily the magnitude of what this is from Fernando Mendoza, but they know Fernando Mendoza because of his ties to school, his quirkiness, his personality.”

Moving forward, Rivera said his team plans to host a pregame show on TikTok Live for every home game this season, with the goal of eventually hosting them for away games as well. He told us he can imagine a future where the show carries sponsors, much like the rest of the Raiders’ shoulder programming, which includes a game preview show for die-hard fans on Thursdays, a game recap show, and a podcast-style interview show hosted by former NBA player Baron Davis.

Raiders All Access takes the team’s content another step further into pop culture outside of just sports, as the Raiders—like many other pro teams across leagues—look to social media to help grow their fanbase, and as the NFL looks to target women and Gen Z fans.

“A lot of fan-first approaches involve social,” Rivera said. “What better way to do that than to start a wave of pregame shows exclusively on a platform that is bringing [in] new audiences, which is part of our job, and shining a different light onto the Raiders brand?”