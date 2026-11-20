Sometimes marketing isn’t explicitly about trying to sell something. Sometimes it’s simply delightful. (And, well, that feeling might just drive brand loyalty and sales.)

That’s the idea behind EV maker Rivian’s recent Ghostbusters-themed software update, consumer robotics company Matic’s “trick-or-treat” voice command, and Slack’s Halloween status updates.

While Halloween might be an opportune time for playful features, the fun isn’t limited to spooky season. Next up, hygge mode? Perhaps a ball drop?

“We’re still brainstorming on that,” Wassym Bensaid, Rivian’s chief software officer, told Morning Brew.

Companies are using these weensy moments to engage their customers, spark word-of-mouth campaigns, inspire organic user-generated content, highlight their tech’s capabilities, and, ultimately, foster dedication to the brand.

“It shows brands treating the product itself as a marketing channel,” Ben Metcalfe, founder of BlackFire Marketing, told us.

Who ya gonna call?

Rivian has been gradually building on its “Halloween Mode” for years.

This year, the brand went all out: It got Sony on board for an in-vehicle Ghostbusters experience and tapped Bill Murray for an ad in which the actor uses a custom Ecto-R1 to de-ghost a house. The splashy production came on the heels of Rivian’s launch of its second-gen vehicle, the R2, the company’s bid to penetrate the mass market.

Underpinning the campaign was a software update that, per Rivian, could transform its vehicles “into an all-electric ghost-busting ride, with eerie lighting, iconic sounds, and a few special tricks.”

Rivian’s execs highlighted the features on CNBC, LinkedIn, and the company’s Q3 earnings call after they were asked about efforts to build brand awareness and equity.

“Each year, we think of really creative ways to do fun things to bring a lot of excitement to customers,” CEO RJ Scaringe said. “These are ways we can really cut across culture, cut across a wide spread of demographics, and create awareness of the brand.”

The Ghostbusters experience, which ran from Oct. 9 through Nov. 2, was the result of brainstorming among software design, UX, and marketing employees, according to Bensaid.

“Halloween Mode is a representation of two things,” Bensaid told us. “On one side, our brand philosophy and how we see ourselves with customers. And then on the other side, really a manifestation of our strategy from a vertical integration standpoint on the technical side.”

“You may argue it’s silly, it’s playful, but that’s an example of how, through software, we can magically change the entire experience,” Bensaid said of Halloween Mode, “and how there are much deeper updates that we can do to our stack that can bring more substance and features to customers.”

Rivian reports that between Oct. 9 and Oct. 30, Halloween Mode was active for over 74 hours per vehicle, on average, and that 95% of Rivian owners used it.

JJ Carter, co-founder of GLDN PR, said the experience was a “great example” of a company using a software update in a surprising way that draws attention to the brand: “It may not convince anyone to purchase a car, but it offers existing customers additional incentive to relate to the brand.” The key, he added, is to launch such features selectively—if a brand overdoes it, it becomes forgettable.

Say “cheese”

Tesla, too, rolled out a supernatural software update. Per the EV maker, it’s a “spooky update [that] turns your Tesla into a haunted house on wheels,” complete with a trick-or-treat feature that activates spooky lighting and sounds when someone approaches the vehicle.

Waymo decorated some of its robotaxis for Halloween. Garmin offers holiday watch faces in several festive options, including a reindeer and a snowman theme. Slack deployed Halloween themes like pumpkin patch, blood moon, and ghostly mist, as well as playful statuses like “hocus focus mode” and “monster mashing.” (The features were temporary, and Morning Brew staffers were bummed to log on to Slack in November to find they’d disappeared.)

One of Metcalfe’s favorite examples is Google Doodles, when the search engine changes its logo to align with current events, like a Pac-Man Doodle celebrating the iconic game’s anniversary.

Such moments need to feel organic to be effective, Metcalfe said. Done right, they can drive social media engagement, and, more importantly, an emotional connection with the user. Metcalfe’s advice for brands is to “keep it light and true to the brand,” and avoid letting “novelty get in the way of the core product.”

Nick Panayotopoulos, co-founder and executive creative director at youth culture creative agency Young Hero, also pointed to Google Doodles, as well as YouTube adding a vuvuzela button during the 2010 World Cup.

“What makes these activations so great is that they’re not necessarily trying to sell you something,” he said. “It’s a little wink from the brand that says: ‘Hey, we’re paying attention to culture, and we know how to have some fun, too.’ And that kind of personality can build affinity in ways traditional advertising just can’t.”

Matic puts utility at the forefront of its brand strategy—but leaders also believe in offering up small opportunities for joy amid the mundane task of vacuuming.

“A robot with some personality, moving through our homes and delighting our kids and your dog, reminds us that useful things do not have to be joyless,” Mehul Nariyawala, Matic’s president and co-founder, told us via email.

Matic started shipping products in 2024, and shortly thereafter debuted its first “delight” feature, a Halloween message on the robot’s display screen. The brand has since added features for numerous other holidays, including the ability to play holiday songs over the winter holidays and a springtime game in which the robot collects “Easter eggs” hidden within its mapped area.

In August, Matic launched “Matic Cues,” enabling the robot to respond to voice and gesture commands, including, “Hey Matic, cheese,” which prompts the robot to take a photo. Matic has released about 180 updates since its first product launch.

“A remarkable product is one that does something that you wouldn’t expect it to do, and it actually makes you want to tell people about it,” Amy Mathews, Matic’s lead product manager, told us.

In the near term, Mathews’ team is contemplating adding a turkey gobble effect for Thanksgiving. In the long run, she sees opportunities to support Matic’s brand loyalty strategy and enable users to organically drive interest in the product. The team has considered adding a “share” button to allow users to more seamlessly post content from the robot if they want to, and would like to create a brand ambassador program for customers who are passionate about their robot.

“The world we live in is inherently a consumerism world,” Mathews said, citing the frustration of replacing new clothing after a year or two and investing in products that quickly degrade. “People are tired. And I’m tired, too. And I think where…we are going to get loyalty from is this idea that we do not subscribe to consumerism. When you buy into Matic, you are subscribing to a product that continually gets better.”