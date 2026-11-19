A Hunger Games fan might kill for set access. Luckily, some fans and creators working with cosmetics brand Stila didn’t have to take a page from the tributes’ book to get there.

As the exclusive makeup partner for Sunrise on the Reaping, the latest installment in the Hunger Games book-series-turned-film franchise, Stila Cosmetics debuted a makeup collection inspired by the story earlier this fall, with bold-colored eyeliner, bright lipsticks, and shimmery eyeshadows in line with characters and settings from the story. CMO Mary Rodrigues told us the Stila team approached the partnership as fans, which allowed for the brand to develop a deeper understanding of the material and a relationship with Lionsgate that ultimately led to access to the film’s set in Berlin, where Stila brought along a group of creators.

“Our partners at Lionsgate said [that] the Hunger Games has never allowed anybody on set, never mind a troupe of content creators,” Rodrigues told us. “We were with BookTokers, we were with film creators. We were a whole group that went, and they’ve never allowed a brand on set [before].”

The group, which included beauty creators like Trevor Barrett and Clarice Cazauran, was there to create additional content featuring Stila products in use on set, and the brand’s social feeds have featured behind-the-scenes peeks into how the Stila team worked with Natalie MacGowan-Spencer, the film’s makeup, hair, and prosthetics designer, onsite. The access-based perspective for fans seems to be resonating: content mentioning or referencing the film drove a 900% increase in total engagement on Stila’s Instagram, according to the brand, while allowing fans to connect the dots between the collection’s campaign and content from the set visit, Rodrigues said.

Development heaven

Rodrigues said building relationships was key to making the partnership happen, while keeping the fan perspective front and center was part of building the road to Berlin.

The work started early. The Stila team became involved with Sunrise on the Reaping long before a movie script or a casting announcement, after Lionsgate reached out to the brand around the time of the book’s 2025 debut, Rodrigues said. As a fan of the series herself, she said she got to work reading up on the source material to make sure it would align with the brand.

“I’m a girl who does her homework, so I read the book in three days,” she said.

The latest installment in the series focuses on Haymitch Abernathy, a male protagonist, and Rodrigues said she worked to figure out how a makeup brand could authentically fit into the story. The team was able to identify several moments that made sense, and moved ahead with an official proposal to Lionsgate, which ultimately won them the project.

From there, developing the product collection was built on knowing the material and iterative collaboration with the Lionsgate team, Rodrigues said. The team remained open to adjustments, including modifying the collections’ themes after reading the script and taking MacGowan-Spencer’s feedback on what products worked best on the cast, and Rodrigues and Stila CEO Daniel Annese said that openness helped establish the trust that eventually led to the set visit.

“Mary convinced them that [she] understood and loved the book, respected the characters, and respected all the work, and they sensed that early on,” Annese, who was appointed to his position earlier this year, told us.

The resulting collaboration is designed to be a substantial moment for Stila, part of an increasing effort that Rodrigues said is aimed at reintroducing the heritage brand after a period of lower brand awareness over the past few years.

“I think we can honestly say this will be a turning point for Stila to reach a whole new generation of consumers,” Annese said.