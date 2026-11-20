Seven years after first signing on as a regional sponsor of LaLiga in the US and Canada, Verizon is renewing the deal under another multiyear agreement, the Spanish pro soccer league shared exclusively with Marketing Brew.

It’s the second time Verizon has re-upped its LaLiga sponsorship that began in the 2019-20 season, after first renewing it in 2023. The announcement comes sandwiched between two World Cups, with the men’s tournament held this past summer in North America, and the women’s coming up in Brazil next year.

With soccer fandom making strides in the US following the World Cup, Verizon has looked to stake its claim in the sport in a way that could help the brand stand out among other sponsors. In addition to serving as the official wireless telecommunications partner of LaLiga in the US and Canada, Verizon is hosting sweepstakes that provide fans access to the league, a sponsorship strategy the brand has carried over from its NFL and World Cup work.

For LaLiga, brands that want to activate experientially as opposed to just through official marks or media buys can help support the mission of growing fandom around the world, Nicolás García Hemme, managing director of LaLiga North America, told Marketing Brew.

“We go to market together, and the fans feel that the brand is very much there with LaLiga,” Hemme said. “It’s not just LaLiga delivering a logo.”

The long haul

The latest deal focuses on the brand’s Verizon Shine loyalty program, which offers sweepstakes and merch drops through its app that include experiences with LaLiga like trips to Spain and meet and greets with legends from the league.

“Extending our long-standing partnership with LaLiga allows us to meaningfully fuel soccer fandom as momentum continues to surge,” Justin Toman, Verizon’s VP of partnerships, said in an email.

Audience participation

One complication to growing fandom is that soccer is a fragmented sport, Hemme said, and not just in terms of media rights.

“When you talk about basketball, you have the NBA,” he said. “When you talk about American football, you have the NFL. Then you talk soccer, and you have local soccer with MLS and the NWSL, then you have Liga MX, a huge deal here in the US due to the Hispanic population, and you have all the European soccer competition coming to the market.”

To stand out to sponsors in the US—which also include Walmart and Lowe’s—Hemme said his team leans into a few selling points of LaLiga, including some of its teams with rabid global fandom like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, as well as the league’s connection with various Hispanic communities.

LaLiga’s growing audience in the US certainly doesn’t hurt among brands, either. The league had record US viewership across ESPN platforms for its 2025-26 season with more than 20 million viewers, up 10% YoY.

After the World Cup, Barcelona and Elche CF opened the 2026-27 season with 1 million viewers on ESPN platforms, making it the most-watched English-language match for LaLiga on the network. El Clásico, the iconic matchup between Barcelona and Real Madrid, averaged 2.4 million viewers on ABC and ESPN Deportes last month, up more than 50% from last season to become the most-watched LaLiga match for ESPN.

The involvement of sponsors like Verizon help support LaLiga’s efforts to grow that fandom even further, especially as the league looks to build its reputation among people outside of its core audience of Hispanic fans, Hemme said.

“For these [new] audiences,” he said, “you have to find other angles” to build affinity, including the more lifestyle-oriented experiences.