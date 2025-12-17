Simple sampling and being OK with haters: CMOs on 2025’s most overlooked marketing strategies

It’s safe to say that AI got plenty of hype in and out of the advertising industry this year—but there were plenty of other marketing tactics that didn’t get nearly as much attention.

Marketing Brew talked to CMOs and other top marketers at major brands like Dr. Squatch, BetterHelp, and Mint Mobile to hear what they thought were the year’s most overlooked and underutilized marketing trends and strategies. We’ll be waiting to see whether these trends and tactics stand out in the marketing campaigns rolling out in 2026.

Putting brand fans at the forefront

Manu Orssaud, CMO, Duolingo: Marketers underestimate how much audiences shape the direction of a brand. Fans show you what they respond to, what they think is funny, and what they want more of. That feedback is incredibly valuable, but it isn’t always prioritized…The opportunity that’s often overlooked is using that feedback to guide where the brand goes next. When brands listen and adjust, the creative gets sharper and the connection with the audience gets deeper. It feels earned, not forced.

Greg Guidotti, CMO, Ferrara: One of the most overlooked trends in marketing today is the power of recognizing and rewarding your everyday customers, not just influencers or celebrities…In a world saturated with paid endorsements, the brands that win are those that turn ordinary interactions into extraordinary experiences, and you create lifelong brand fans. Additionally, don’t underestimate the power of micro-moments and their ability to scale impact. Today’s consumers gravitate toward brands that show up authentically in the flow of everyday life, in ways that feel context-specific and relevant.

Josh Hackbarth, CMO, MGA Entertainment: Consumer emotional investment, almost—so [the difference between] having consumers just spitting out content for your fans or consumers to just receive, versus participating with those consumers to shape what that story is. UGC has been around for two decades, probably, but I think it’s [about] embracing that more, versus just coming up with a great creative campaign and helping people create UGC around it. I think it’s starting from the very beginning and kind of planting some seeds to tell a story, and then telling that story with the consumers.

Wowing consumers IRL

Irv Slobodskaya, director of brand marketing at Dr. Squatch: Maybe the most overlooked tactic is the things that don’t scale. What I mean by that is things that are seemingly innocuous, like putting products in the hands of people who are unfamiliar, works really, really well. I can’t tell you the number of people I’ve converted by just giving them a product to try…It might be specific to bar soap, because I think it’s something men inherently really do crave now, but the idea of just doing the simple things, product in hand, really works. Let people try what you’re doing. If you build something great, they will ultimately come back.

George Felix, CMO, Chili’s: One of the most overlooked elements in marketing today is what happens after the viral moment. We call it avoiding the “boom-splat” scenario. You want that initial buzz, but how do you keep the momentum moving forward after that moment? When someone sees the Triple Dipper all over TikTok and decides to come into Chili’s, we have the opportunity to build loyalty with great food, great value, and a memorable experience. The brands winning today have to build the foundation…to make sure any viral momentum actually shows up in their business. It’s a partnership built on marketing bringing guests in, and operations bringing them back.

Meeting consumers where they are

Dara Treseder, CMO, Autodesk: The most overlooked trend in marketing today is the quiet but mighty force of trust—and how profoundly it’s reshaping the way people make decisions. We’re living in a moment where trust in brands now outpaces trust in institutions. People aren’t just asking, “Is this a good product?” They’re asking, “Do I trust the people behind it? Do I trust what this brand stands for?” And here’s the shift I think many leaders still underestimate: Trust is built through earned reputation, not bought attention. Earned media, community, and the unprompted stories people tell each other about your product, values, and leadership matters more than ever.

Sara Brooks, chief growth officer, BetterHelp: Community is a very hot topic in marketing today, but I think actually engaging communities where they’re already organically gathering [is overlooked]. How do you participate as a brand in generating your own community, making sure that you’re engaging in the right way?

Nataly Kelly, CMO, Zappi: Everyone’s chasing the next shiny tech trend, but consumers are craving slow, intentional living. Digital natives are leading the charge, wanting more life off-screen, real hobbies, and meaningful moments. Take Grandma Droniak, who has 14.9 million TikTok followers. Consumers are drawn to the slower, mindful lifestyle she represents. Brands don’t have to sell knitting kits or vintage tea sets to embrace this trend. They just need to give people an outlet to slow down, unplug, and feel human again.

And (maybe) using AI to get there

Andy Rebhun, CMO and chief experience officer, Cava: Many brands are still underestimating how powerful AI-powered brand experiences can be—especially in the form of intelligent chatbots and search. You’re already seeing major retailers like Target and Walmart lean into this, and it’s only the beginning. Done right, these experiences become another warm, human extension of the brand—one that helps guests discover products, get inspired, and feel seen…There’s a huge opportunity ahead for brands to build helpful, intuitive AI layers that make the guest journey feel more personal, more seamless, and more connected to the brand’s voice.

Embracing alternatives to last-click attribution

Sid Malhotra, VP of SMB, Snap: Marketers have help at hand for the first time in a decade, where there are third-party, independent measurement partners that can help you get the full picture, but more importantly, get actionable benchmarks to make your marketing decisions…Breaking out of this last-click-measurement jail is an underrated trend.

And embracing that every brand isn’t for everyone

Andrew Fried, commercial owner and CMO, Mint Mobile: I think having a clear point of view is overlooked, and being willing to take a clear stand.…In order to be loved by some, you need to be hated by others, and in order to make sure that, especially in crowded spaces, people know what you’re for, they also need to know what you’re against…A lot of companies [are] trying to be all things to all people, instead of having a clear point of view that is specific to a specific audience.