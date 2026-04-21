‘Marketing Brew Weekly’ won a Webby!

Last year, my colleagues Jennimai Nguyen, Katie Hicks, and I embarked on a major challenge: hosting a weekly marketing podcast that captured the same ethos and sensibility of our long-running Marketing Brew newsletter.

There are plenty of podcasts for listeners to choose from, including in the marketing and media space. But instead of following a more typical interview format, we thought some people might want to hear our perspectives on industry topics—almost like they’re getting to sit in on our editorial team meetings. With endless guidance from Morning Brew’s Bryce Beloff and Lea Palmieri, Marketing Brew Weekly was born.

Since we debuted the show in September, we’ve tested, iterated, and come up with a product that we’re really proud of—and we continue to fine-tune. This week, we were delighted to learn that we won a Webby Award for the show.

Whether we’re digging into topics like corporate creators, in-house entertainment studios, or what marketers can learn from political campaigns, we’re having so much fun with the show and are thrilled to see that it’s resonating.

We’re also proud to be in good company, not just from around the marketing world and the broader internet, but also with our incredible colleagues at Morning Brew Daily, which took home its first Webby this year, and at Good Work with Dan Toomey, which won four (!) awards—the most yet of any Morning Brew franchise.

To those of you who are already tuning in Marketing Brew Weekly, thanks for being a listener, and if you haven’t checked out the show yet, you can find our latest episodes here. (You can also check out our LinkedIn page, where you can sign up for a newsletter that will send new episodes straight to your inbox.) As always, we’ll see you in the newsletter—and every Wednesday morning on the pod.